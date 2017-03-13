Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
Apple Shares New 'Sticker Fight' Video Promoting iMessage Stickers
Apple today shared a new advertisement on its YouTube channel, this time designed to promote both the iPhone 7 and the iMessages sticker feature that was introduced in iOS 10.
The video features people running around putting a variety of bright, animated stickers on objects, food, other people, and more, mimicking the kind of stickers that are available on iOS.
"Say it with stickers on the iPhone 7," reads the tagline at the end of the video. The video's description also includes a link where all of the stickers used in the ad spot can be downloaded. A huge number of sticker packs are featured, including those from indie artists and those from major companies like Disney.
Introduced in iOS 10, sticker packs are part of the Messages App Store, which lets developers create apps that can be used in iMessages. Stickers can be resized, put on top of chat bubbles, added on photos, or stuck on top of other stickers, with simple controls for dragging.
While Apple has promoted other Messages features available in iOS 10, this is its first ad spot that focuses primarily on stickers, which still don't seem to have caught on with iPhone users.
45 minutes ago at 12:39 pm
Since I know the comments are coming, I like stickers and ALSO want a new Mac Pro. It is possible to like both.
41 minutes ago at 12:42 pm
I'd be more impressed if they actually made decent computers these days.... Or am I alone in thinking this?
45 minutes ago at 12:39 pm
I'm way too old to get this.
28 minutes ago at 12:56 pm
I've given up expecting a new Mac Pro, but at least I can still expect a new Mac Pro sticker.
30 minutes ago at 12:54 pm
Problem Apple has is that animated stickers crash even on iPhone 7. For some reason iMessage doesn't manage stickers very well. Even on iPhone 7 scroll through a list of animated stickers and they will crash eventually. This seems like a really simple one for Apple to solve and hopefully they do. When messages says it's "unable to load stickers", imessage abruptly goes blank black screen or storage available in settings suddenly plummets to "zero" from greater than 1gb, then something is terribly wrong with ios because stickers are tiny resources <500kb.
Side note, the ad is cute but I don't like how people are smacking each other hard on the face, not cool. Gentle people.
44 minutes ago at 12:40 pm
Hey, let's all pretend we are Snapchat and clutter our messengers with BS
26 minutes ago at 12:57 pm
An ad, which means spending money on this, for Stickers..... Really Apple, Stickers? WTH???
31 minutes ago at 12:53 pm
For those of you that complain about Apple not innovating anymore and asking where all their R&D cash is going to, now what can you say?
I would say anybody who believes that any more than a very very tiny fraction of 1% of Apple's $10+ Billion R&D budget going to stickers is not very intelligent.
34 minutes ago at 12:50 pm
Wish my stickers made it on apples ad!
38 minutes ago at 12:46 pm
Since I know the comments are coming, I like stickers and ALSO want a new Mac Pro. It is possible to like both.Spoiler Alert: You are only going to get ONE of these things.
