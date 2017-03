Apple Shares New 'Sticker Fight' Video Promoting iMessage Stickers

Apple today shared a new advertisement on its YouTube channel, this time designed to promote both the iPhone 7 and the iMessages sticker feature that was introduced in iOS 10 The video features people running around putting a variety of bright, animated stickers on objects, food, other people, and more, mimicking the kind of stickers that are available on iOS."Say it with stickers on the iPhone 7," reads the tagline at the end of the video. The video's description also includes a link where all of the stickers used in the ad spot can be downloaded. A huge number of sticker packs are featured, including those from indie artists and those from major companies like Disney.Introduced in iOS 10, sticker packs are part of the Messages App Store , which lets developers create apps that can be used in iMessages. Stickers can be resized, put on top of chat bubbles, added on photos, or stuck on top of other stickers, with simple controls for dragging.While Apple has promoted other Messages features available in iOS 10, this is its first ad spot that focuses primarily on stickers, which still don't seem to have caught on with iPhone users.