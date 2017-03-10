Galaxy S8 to Gain Facial Recognition Feature Over Doubts About Iris Scanning Technology

Samsung will add a facial recognition capability to its upcoming Galaxy S8 because of doubts about the speed and reliability of iris scanning alone, according to a report yesterday in the Korea Economic Daily.
The news comes amid rumors last month that Apple's "iPhone 8" will feature a "revolutionary" front-facing camera system with the potential to combine the advantages of both facial and iris recognition.
Samsung Galaxy S8 concept by Benjamin Geskin
Apple's ability to combine the technologies in a single camera system may be achievable thanks to built-in transmitting and receiving infrared modules, backed by software algorithms made by PrimseSense, which Apple acquired in 2013.
Apple is expected to include the camera system in a radically redesigned, minimal-bezel handset with an OLED display that includes built-in fingerprint recognition. The so-called "Tenth Anniversary Edition" model is expected to launch in the fall alongside two, more typical "S" cycle edition phones that will supersede the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus.
(Via The Investor.)
Due to some limits of iris scanning such as speed and accuracy, we have decided to add facial recognition to the Galaxy S8," a Samsung official was quoted as saying. "With a face scanner, it will take less than 0.01 seconds to unlock the phone."Citing a second Samsung official, the report said the mobile business division had completed the software side of the technology and is currently testing the facial recognition in prototypes. The S8, which is expected to be the biggest to rival to the upcoming OLED iPhone, will launch on March 29.
