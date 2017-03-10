Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
AT&T Launches $60 'Unlimited' Prepaid Plan as T-Mobile Raises Throttling Minimum to 30GB
Each line that exceeds 22GB of data usage may experience reduced speeds to a max of 128 Kbps on that line for the remainder of the 30-day term, but only at times and in areas where there is network congestion, which is similar to 22GB and 23GB soft cap policies from Verizon and Sprint respectively.
T-Mobile this week raised its own deprioritization threshold to 30GB, up from a previous minimum of 28GB, as spotted by TmoNews.
A cheaper GoPhone plan is available for $45 per month, or $40 with AutoPay, and includes unlimited talk, text, and up to 6GB of data at a max speed of 3 Mbps. After 6GB, data speeds are slowed to a max of 128 kbps for rest of the 30-day term. Unused data rolls over to the next month. No tethering is included.
Both plans have Stream Saver mode enabled by default, which reduces streaming video to 1.5 Mbps or around 480p quality, but it can be turned off through AT&T's website to stream video in HD quality. Both plans also include talk, text, and data roaming in Canada and Mexico at no additional charge.
The new GoPhone plans are ideal for customers that do not need tethering and are looking to avoid credit checks, activation fees, and deposits, but otherwise AT&T's new Unlimited Plus and Unlimited Choice plans and competing options are worth considering for better features or value.
AT&T's pricing includes monthly access charges, but the plans are not inclusive of taxes or additional fees. Comparatively, Verizon Unlimited starts at $80 per month, Sprint Unlimited starts at $50 per month for a limited time, and T-Mobile ONE, which includes all taxes and fees, starts at $70 per month.
The new prepaid plans appear to be available immediately, but AT&T has yet to update its GoPhone website. Additional lines can be added to each plan, with multi-line discounts ranging between $5 and $20 per month.
This isn't mac news.
This is mobile phone data plan news.
If I want news about AT&T's latest plan, I'm pretty sure I can sign up for that with them.
MacRumors was launched in 2000, before the iPod, iPhone, and iPad existed. We've expanded our coverage accordingly. We are still committed to publishing the latest Mac news and rumors, when there is information worth sharing, but it is currently a slower time of the year in the Apple news cycle. As a general rule of thumb, we accept news tips from all readers via email at tips@macrumors.com.
As for 'Unlimited Plus'... just... lol...
All these companies should stop calling their products 'Unlimited' unless and until such a time as there are ever truly unlimited. IMHO.
I don't understand why consumers have such a hard on for "unlimited." I'll take a capped plan with no strings attached any day over an unlimited plan with web of restrictions and limits and gimmicks. If you have issues with a capped plan, then set a higher cap. Easy.
Is it the consumers' desires or is it just the companies' perception of consumers' desires? Genuine question, I'm not really sure.
c'mon att! you're better than this.
Don't bother. AT&T is the worst.
No, Sprint is.
I still don't understand why sites are using the term "throttling" since that's not how it works (as the actual post details). Misleading.
Not much of a decrease, lol
Is it the consumers' desires or is it just the companies' perception of consumers' desires? Genuine question, I'm not really sure.
Great question. I actually think this is the carriers trying to shove higher-priced plans down customers' throats. Sure, $80/month for limited unlimited sounds like a bargain compared to $60/month for only 5GB capped. But the carrier knows you'll average 3GB regardless of the plan, and they just increased your bill by 33%.
But consumers do seem to respond positively to it. Something about the word unlimited seems to click and make then open their wallets.
