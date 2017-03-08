QardioArm Smart Blood Pressure Monitor Now Available From Apple Stores

Qardio, known for its line of connected health products, today announced that it is expanding its partnership with Apple, a move that will see Apple Stores around the world offering the QardioArm smart blood pressure monitor.
The QardioArm, which is priced at $99, is an FDA approved blood pressure monitor that's able to interface with an iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch to help users keep an eye on their blood pressure. It was the first medical device available via Apple Health, and it's designed to make it simple for users to share data with health professionals.
"We're thrilled to expand our global retail presence in collaboration with such a visionary retailer," says Alexis Zervoglos, Chief Business Officer at Qardio. "We share with Apple an absolute belief that purity of design coupled with technological innovation drives change, as we focus on creating beautiful, accessible products that lead to a healthier world without compromising lifestyle."QardioArm is available from Apple's online store and from Apple retail locations starting today. It's priced at $99 in the U.S., £99 in the UK, and €129 in other European countries.
