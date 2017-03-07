Adobe Lightroom Mobile App Gets New Raw HDR Capture Mode

Adobe has announced that the latest update to its Lightroom mobile app now allows users to capture HDR images in RAW format.
The upgrade means the app now automatically determines the ideal exposure range of the subject before capturing three photos as RAW DNG files, before applying align, merge, and tone mapping algorithms to generate the final 32-bit RAW image.
Lastly, there's a new 3D Touch and Notification Center widget, to make it easier and faster to launch Lightroom's camera.
Lightroom for iOS devices is a free download, but its sync and cloud features require a subscription to Adobe's Creative Cloud Photography plan, priced at $9.99 per month. A 30-day free trial is available.
Adobe has separate Lightroom apps for the iPad [Direct Link] and the iPhone [Direct Link].
We're excited to announce that Lightroom Mobile now has a new raw HDR capture mode that lets you achieve a dynamic range on your mobile device that was previously only possible shooting with an DSLR or mirrorless camera.In addition to the RAW mode, the update adds an Export Original option, enabling users to to export the original files, including DNGs captured in the camera as well as raw files imported through Lightroom Mobile and Lightroom web. Adobe has also added Gestures to the Rate & Review mode, to speed up the review process.
You get a 16-bit floating point DNG, with all of the benefits of both an HDR and a raw photo, which is processed by the same algorithms with the same quality as the HDR technology built into Adobe Camera Raw and Lightroom.
