Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
Steve Jobs Thought Genius Bar Was 'Idiotic' Idea at First, Said 'It'll Never Work'
While the Genius Bar is the focal point of the Apple Store, it turns out the idea was initially panned by late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs.
On the Recode Decode podcast, Apple's former retail chief Ron Johnson recalled the day he told Jobs about the Genius Bar.
Steve's initial reaction to the idea: "That's so idiotic! It'll never work!"
"They're all geeks! You can call it the Geek Bar," he quipped.
Johnson, who left Apple in 2011 and now runs online retail startup Enjoy, argued that people who were in their 20s at the time—this was around the year 2000—grew up in a world surrounded by technology, implying the Genius Bar would not be manned merely by "geeks."
The following day, Johnson said Jobs instructed Apple's top lawyer to file a trademark for "Genius Bar."
In an earlier interview, Johnson said it took some time before the Genius Bar gained traction, but within three years Apple was forced to create a reservation system due to its popularity. Nearly sixteen years later, the Genius Bar and the newer, more open concept Genius Grove remain a mainstay at most Apple Stores.
On the Recode Decode podcast, Apple's former retail chief Ron Johnson recalled the day he told Jobs about the Genius Bar.
Steve's initial reaction to the idea: "That's so idiotic! It'll never work!"
“I remember the day I came in and told Steve about the Genius Bar idea and he says, ‘That’s so idiotic! It’ll never work!’” Johnson said. “He said, ‘Ron, you might have the right idea, but here’s the big gap: I’ve never met someone who knows technology who knows how to connect with people. They’re all geeks! You can call it the Geek Bar.’”Jobs went on to tell Johnson that the Genius Bar may in fact be the "right idea," but he was not convinced at the time that people who knew technology would be able to communicate effectively with customers.
“And I said, ‘Steve, kids who are in their 20s today grew up in a very different world. They all know technology, and that’s who’s going to work in the store.’”
"They're all geeks! You can call it the Geek Bar," he quipped.
Johnson, who left Apple in 2011 and now runs online retail startup Enjoy, argued that people who were in their 20s at the time—this was around the year 2000—grew up in a world surrounded by technology, implying the Genius Bar would not be manned merely by "geeks."
The following day, Johnson said Jobs instructed Apple's top lawyer to file a trademark for "Genius Bar."
In an earlier interview, Johnson said it took some time before the Genius Bar gained traction, but within three years Apple was forced to create a reservation system due to its popularity. Nearly sixteen years later, the Genius Bar and the newer, more open concept Genius Grove remain a mainstay at most Apple Stores.
Related Roundup: Apple Stores
Tags: Steve Jobs, Ron Johnson, Genius Bar
Tags: Steve Jobs, Ron Johnson, Genius Bar
Top Rated Comments(View all)
12 minutes ago at 09:10 am
Hate the name but for marketing I could see it's catchy. Was at a store getting a display fixed over the weekend and heard "just a minute and a genius will be right with you." Wanted to give a MEGA eye roll. A genius? Really, I'm going to meet a genius now? Come on.
18 minutes ago at 09:04 am
True. The real geeks are in the back.
2 minutes ago at 09:20 am
Steve Jobs was capable of admitting he was wrong. In his 1996 interview with Robert x. Cringley, he said "I don't care about being right. I care about success." Also he has talked about how he cannot always veto ideas he doesn't like. He has to trust the brilliant people that he has hired.
4 minutes ago at 09:17 am
Tim Cook should watch that video. See how it's all connected Tim? See how the rich variety of products appeal to a wide range of users and customers?
Dick
Dick
17 minutes ago at 09:05 am
I really appreciate the genius bar. It's one of the reasons I stick with apple. Their support post purchase is best in class.
4 minutes ago at 09:17 am
I’ve never met someone who knows technology who knows how to connect with people. They’re all geeks! You can call it the Geek Bar.’
Says the geeky dude with glasses who introduces the store while wearing a black t-shirt tucked into overly tight blue jeans, paired so inelegantly with grey running shoes... who is known for his other-worldly ability to connect with people when introducing new technology [at least on stage] above almost all else. ;)
[ Read All Comments ]