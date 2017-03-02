Tim Cook Introduces 'An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power' At Silicon Valley Film Debut

Apple board member and former Vice President Al Gore debuted "An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power," the sequel to his hit documentary "An Inconvenient Truth," tonight in Silicon Valley. Apple CEO Tim Cook and Senior Vice President of Environmental Policy Lisa Jackson were also in attendance, with Cook delivering an introduction for the film that was recorded by venture capitalist Steve Jurvetson (via 9to5Mac).
In his opening remarks, Cook said while there are signs "all around us of the climate crisis" there's also plenty of reason to be optimistic about the future. Cook points out that renewable energies have been developed and deployed around the world in the past couple of years, and that "almost every country" in the world has agreed to combat climate change and reward renewable energy use.
After the screening, Gore went on to praise Apple, commending them for using 100 percent renewable energy in some countries and pushing hard to do the same on a global scale. He calls Apple the most environmentally friendly company in the world, and praises the Cupertino company for showing other companies that it's possible to be profitable and invests in renewable energy at the same time.
In January, Greenpeace declared Apple the "Greenest Tech Company" for the third straight year. "An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power" opens in theaters July 28, 2017.
