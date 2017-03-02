New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Ming-Chi Kuo Says All 2017 iPhones Will Have Lightning Connectors With USB-C Fast Charging

Thursday March 2, 2017 7:02 am PST by Joe Rossignol
All three iPhones rumored to be launched in 2017 will retain Lightning connectors with the addition of USB-C Power Delivery for faster charging, including an all-new OLED model with a larger L-shaped battery and updated 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch models, according to KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.


An excerpt from his latest research note obtained by MacRumors:
New 2H17 models may all support fast charging. We believe all three new iPhones launching in 2H17 will support fast charging by the adoption of Type-C Power Delivery technology (while still retaining the Lightning port). A key technical challenge lies with ensuring product safety and stable data transmission during a fast charge. In order to achieve that goal, we think Apple will adopt TI's power management and Cypress's Power Delivery chip solutions for the new iPhone models. We note the OLED version may have a faster charging speed thanks to a 2-cell L shaped battery pack design.
Kuo expects Apple to retain the Lightning port given it has a slightly slimmer design compared to a USB-C port, to sustain MFi Program licensing income, and because he believes USB-C's high-speed data transmission is "still a niche application" for iPhone. Lightning officially supports up to USB 3.0 speeds.

Kuo's prediction comes just two days after The Wall Street Journal seemingly reported that at least one upcoming iPhone model would have a USB-C port instead of a Lightning connector. However, the report's wording was somewhat vague and sparked a lot of confusing reaction among the Apple community.

Apple's latest MacBook Pro models are equipped with Thunderbolt 3 ports, which share the same connector design as USB-C, while the 12-inch MacBook also has a USB-C port. Apple could still bundle a Lightning to USB-C cable with its next iPhones to allow for connectivity with those notebooks out of the box.

Avatar
jonnyb098
34 minutes ago at 07:14 am

It's nice to see Apple catching up with other manufactures: OLED, edge-to-edge display, big batteries, fast charging and wireless charging have all been available on Android phones for a few years now.


Should they also catch up with the likes of Samsung and make their phones catch fire?
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
Zaft
43 minutes ago at 07:05 am
This makes much more sense.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
Chupa Chupa
31 minutes ago at 07:18 am
I hope that also means fast data transfer. As the iPhone's internal storage increases updating apps has become quite a chore. (I still tether to my Mac and I don't have auto update on because I don't always want to update an app the minute it's released).
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Klososky
43 minutes ago at 07:05 am
I hope this means data transfer via Lightning won't still be limited to USB 2.0 speeds.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
TallManNY
14 minutes ago at 07:35 am
People wondering the charging cube will be updated aren't thinking about how the world will look in September. All the iMacs will be updated to have mainly if not exclusively USB-C ports. The iPhone will be a high end device. I'm really pretty confident that the charging cube will use a USB-C port. I suspect the iPads coming out this Spring will have USB-C charging cubes as well. Nice way to get a test run before the money maker iPhone makes changes. Also it "seeds" the environment with more USB-C ports which will make charging your iPhone a bit easier.

I'm confident Lightning isn't going away until wireless charging becomes the standard. Lightning is just a really good charging solution. This is especially if it can handle quick charge.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
JeffyTheQuik
35 minutes ago at 07:14 am
I'm hoping for USB-C.

As for replacing Lightning charge cords, that won't be a problem. They have a 3-7 month lifetime anyway.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
AG.47
38 minutes ago at 07:11 am
It's nice to see Apple catching up with other manufacturers: OLED, edge-to-edge display, big batteries, fast charging and wireless charging have all been available on Android phones for a few years now.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
GubbyMan
40 minutes ago at 07:08 am
I trust Kuo more than anyone else but this makes me sad. We could have had a future where the only cable we need is USB-C. Instead, we will have 2 different cables. At least I hope that we will get a USB-C to Lightning so we can connect iPhones to MacBooks.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
tasset
42 minutes ago at 07:07 am
There we go. I wouldn't mind USB-C for all devices, but I just don't see Apple going through the pain of doing so now when they are clearly heading towards zero wires soon.
2017 (8), 2018 (8S), 2019 (9) = lightning and wireless charging
2020 = iPhone 10 wireless only
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Zaft
20 minutes ago at 07:29 am

I agree. Personally I wouldn't mind either way, but when you realize how much Apple has expanded lighting in just the last 1-2 years, it wouldn't make any sense for them to switch.

Yup and apple would get backlash like crazy. People went nuts when apple ditched the 30pin that was TEN years old.
Rating: 1 Votes

