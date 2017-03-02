Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
Ming-Chi Kuo Says All 2017 iPhones Will Have Lightning Connectors With USB-C Fast Charging
An excerpt from his latest research note obtained by MacRumors:
New 2H17 models may all support fast charging. We believe all three new iPhones launching in 2H17 will support fast charging by the adoption of Type-C Power Delivery technology (while still retaining the Lightning port). A key technical challenge lies with ensuring product safety and stable data transmission during a fast charge. In order to achieve that goal, we think Apple will adopt TI's power management and Cypress's Power Delivery chip solutions for the new iPhone models. We note the OLED version may have a faster charging speed thanks to a 2-cell L shaped battery pack design.Kuo expects Apple to retain the Lightning port given it has a slightly slimmer design compared to a USB-C port, to sustain MFi Program licensing income, and because he believes USB-C's high-speed data transmission is "still a niche application" for iPhone. Lightning officially supports up to USB 3.0 speeds.
Kuo's prediction comes just two days after The Wall Street Journal seemingly reported that at least one upcoming iPhone model would have a USB-C port instead of a Lightning connector. However, the report's wording was somewhat vague and sparked a lot of confusing reaction among the Apple community.
Apple's latest MacBook Pro models are equipped with Thunderbolt 3 ports, which share the same connector design as USB-C, while the 12-inch MacBook also has a USB-C port. Apple could still bundle a Lightning to USB-C cable with its next iPhones to allow for connectivity with those notebooks out of the box.
It's nice to see Apple catching up with other manufactures: OLED, edge-to-edge display, big batteries, fast charging and wireless charging have all been available on Android phones for a few years now.
Should they also catch up with the likes of Samsung and make their phones catch fire?
I'm confident Lightning isn't going away until wireless charging becomes the standard. Lightning is just a really good charging solution. This is especially if it can handle quick charge.
As for replacing Lightning charge cords, that won't be a problem. They have a 3-7 month lifetime anyway.
2017 (8), 2018 (8S), 2019 (9) = lightning and wireless charging
2020 = iPhone 10 wireless only
I agree. Personally I wouldn't mind either way, but when you realize how much Apple has expanded lighting in just the last 1-2 years, it wouldn't make any sense for them to switch.Yup and apple would get backlash like crazy. People went nuts when apple ditched the 30pin that was TEN years old.
