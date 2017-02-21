Apple Shares a Series of AirPods Ads on UK YouTube Channel

Apple recently uploaded four new videos to its United Kingdom YouTube site, all of which focus on highlighting its latest accessory, the AirPods.
Each of the four videos, which are between 16 and 17 seconds long, feature the AirPods positioned as musical notes set to music by UK artists. Featured artists include Lianne La Havas, Craig David, The 1975, and Marian Hill.
Apple's UK specific AirPods ads come as the company is rumored to be shifting towards regionally-focused digital and social ad media campaigns instead of broader TV-focused campaigns translated for global markets.
Apple has been focusing on sharing 15-second videos appropriate for social media in recent weeks, and the company recently released a video unique to its Brazilian YouTube channel, which focuses on showing off the iPhone 7 Plus's photo taking capabilities at Carnival, an annual Brazilian festival.
