Children's Organic Storybook 'Green Riding Hood' is Apple's Free App of the Week

Apple is currently promoting interactive children's storybook Green Riding Hood as its Free App of the Week on the iOS App Store. Notable for its hand-drawn artwork, the app by Bobaka introduces kids of ages 5 and under to a healthy lifestyle in a cheery spin-off of the original folk tale.
The "organic fairytale" revolves around the bucolic daily life and escapades of a little girl, her grandma, a host of cute-looking animal friends, and a hungry wolf, but parents can rest assured, no-one gets eaten. Apple's App Store editors have this to say:
Usually $2.99, Green Riding Hood supports multiple languages and is currently a free download for iPhone and iPad available on the App Store. [Direct Link]
Recasting Grandma as an herbal tea-sipping yoga teacher is just one of the fun ways this gorgeous storybook encourages kids to develop healthy habits. (You'll love Bobaka's take on the big, not-so-bad Wolf, too.) We're having a ball exploring each interactive page, and the app's tasty vegetarian recipes make great projects for the whole family.Alongside the friendly narrative elements and grandma's cookbook, Green Riding Hood features a series of mini games to keep kids engaged and a voiceover by Scottish actor Alistair Findlay, known for roles in such movies as Highlander and In the Name of the Father, as well as for narration in the acclaimed Nighty Night HD series of kids' apps.
