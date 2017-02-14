Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
Berkshire Hathaway Nearly Quadrupled its Stake in Apple Stock Last Quarter
Warren Buffett's holding company Berkshire Hathaway nearly quadrupled its stake in Apple stock to 57,359,652 shares last quarter, according to an SEC filing disclosed today. Its stake in Apple was worth nearly $6.7 billion as of December 31, and over $7.7 billion today if the shares are still held.
Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a nearly $1 billion stake in Apple last May, which led the iPhone maker's stock to soar 9% once the investment became public knowledge. Apple stock has been on the rise since then, closing at an all-time high of $135.02 today just nine months after setting a 52-week low of $89.47 in May 2016.
Apple and Berkshire Hathaway are the world's most and fourth-most valuable companies respectively based on their market capitalizations.
Tags: AAPL, Berkshire Hathaway
1 hour ago at 02:10 pm
Over and over again, he teaches how to follow in his footsteps, but it's so hard for so many of us to do it like him. Impressive.
50 minutes ago at 02:20 pm
Over and over again, he teaches how to follow in his footsteps, but it's so hard for so many of us to do it like him. Impressive.It's almost self fulfilling. Warren Buffett announces he thinks apple stock prices will go up. He invests lots of money, the price goes up.
If I announce that "company x" stock will go up and I invest in its stock, it seems to always go down.
27 minutes ago at 02:43 pm
Didn't the bloke a while back cry that the sky was falling for Apple, then everyone got scared and said that Warren said so it has to be true when he dumped shares?
That was Carl Icahn.
