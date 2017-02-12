Prince Now Streaming on Apple Music

To coincide with the 59th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony on Sunday, Warner Bros. Records today announced that Prince's well-known hits and albums are now available on streaming music services such as Apple Music, Spotify, Google Play Music, and Pandora, after a nearly two year exclusivity period with Tidal.
Prince, who passed away in April 2016, had pulled his music from all streaming music services but Tidal in July 2015. Since his death, Prince's estate worked on deals with various services to make his music available for streaming again. As expected, the songs and albums became available today.
Prince, who passed away in April 2016, had pulled his music from all streaming music services but Tidal in July 2015. Since his death, Prince's estate worked on deals with various services to make his music available for streaming again. As expected, the songs and albums became available today.
Tags: Apple Music, Prince