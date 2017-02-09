B&O Play Announce $299 Wireless Beoplay H4 Headphones With Apple Watch App

Bang & Olufsen brand subsidiary B&O Play has announced a new pair of wireless headphones called the Beoplay H4, which "focus on pure essentials".
At $299, the over-ear Bluetooth headphones offer a less costly alternative to the company's pricier wireless models, like the the H8 and H9, and instead of a touch interface they feature traditional physical buttons to control volume and playback.
The headphones adopt B&O Play's signature premium braided textile and aluminum construction, and come with lambskin-covered memory foam ear pads for comfort and isolation.
B&O Play says the headset can be used for up to 19 hours on a single charge (via micro-USB) and can also be used wired with the 3.5mm jack and provided cable. An omnidirectional mic is built in for taking calls.
The listening experience can be tweaked using the Beoplay app and the H4's also offer an Apple Watch app for adjusting settings from the wrist.
The Beoplay H4 are available to buy now from the Beoplay website for $299.
Tag: Bang & Olufsen