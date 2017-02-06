Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
Apple Shares New 'One Night' Ad Showcasing iPhone 7 Camera Performance in Low Light
As part of its newest "Shot on iPhone" advertising campaign, Apple today uploaded a video entitled "One Night" to its YouTube channel. The spot features videos and images captured by the iPhone 7 on the same night around the world.
The images come from 16 photographers across 15 cities on six continents and were all taken on November 5, 2016. Apple is using the photographs and videos as part of a "One Night" print and billboard campaign that debuted last week.
According to Apple, the "One Night" campaign is designed to showcase the low light photography capabilities of the iPhone 7, featuring the everything from clubs in Johannesburg, South Africa to rooftops in Shanghai, China to ice caves in Iceland.
Some of the photographers tackled extreme climates in search of the perfect shot. Chicago-based photographer Reuben Wu ventured to Java, Indonesia to photograph the 130 active volcanoes, using an iPhone 7 attached to a drone to capture breathtaking views of Gunung Karang's lava flow after dark. Ruairidh McGlynn traveled to Iceland to photograph the foreboding terrain of the Arctic, traveling overnight by dog sled.Apple is displaying the "One Night" photographs in 25 countries around the world. The company's iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus feature optical image stabilization, an f/1.8 aperture, and an improved six element lens for better performance in poor lighting conditions than ever before.