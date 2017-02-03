Viber iOS Update Adds Secret Messages, Rich Notifications, and Instant Video Features

Popular messaging app Viber has received an update that brings a number of new features to the platform, including the ability to send Secret Messages.
Users are now able to specify how long photos, videos, and chat messages can be accessed for after being viewed by the recipient. The time limit options for viewing a Secret Message are 1, 3, 7, and 10 seconds.
Viber has also added the ability to send media as files, so users can send photos and videos in their original size and quality. In addition Viber now supports rich notifications on iOS 10, meaning users can see the contents of messages on the notifications screen or in another app.
Lastly, Viber now offers instant video messaging. Users simply tap and hold the instant video icon, and they can capture and send videos lasting up to 30 seconds.
Viber is a free download for iPhone and iPad available on the App Store. [Direct Link]
Tag: Viber