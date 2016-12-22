'App Santa' Offers Discounts of Up to 80% Off Popular iOS and Mac Apps

Thursday December 22, 2016 9:43 AM PST by Juli Clover
Each year, a group of developers behind some of the most popular iOS and Mac apps get together and offer significant discounts on their content as part of an "App Santa" promotion.

This year's App Santa went live this morning, and includes apps like Tweetbot, Screens, Launch Center Pro, Star Walk, and more. Many apps in the promotion are available at a 50 percent discount, but for some apps, prices are down 80 percent. A full list of apps on sale is below, with direct links included.

The App Santa discounts will be available from today, December 22, through December 26. Many other developers are offering holiday discounts on their apps, and our sister site AppShopper is a good way to find all of the apps that are available on the cheap.
miniyou64
24 weeks ago
Holiday discounts? From December 22 to the 26th? I wonder which holiday we're referring to. Better not say it. We might offend someone.
jclo
24 weeks ago

Hanukkah goes to January 1. This is a Christmas sale.


Nothing to me. Macrumors just refuses to say "Christmas". Its like we're too dumb to figure out that's what they mean but they won't say. Did you read the article about the Festive Tree for the Festive Season?


I'm not representing the opinion of MacRumors here, but this is super ridiculous and really has no place on our forums. Who cares if I say holiday or Christmas? I didn't write this article attempting to avoid saying "Christmas," and I can tell you right now we have no specific policy.

The only time I mention a "holiday sale" is at the bottom of the post and NOT in reference to the App Santa sale that only lasts from Dec. 22 to Dec. 26. I expect discounts to continue not only through Christmas and Hanukkah, but also New Year's, which is why I used "holidays."
2457244
24 weeks ago

What part of App "SANTA" is confusing?


I think it's the fellow with with white beard in the picture. That probably reminds him of his uncle Charles that brought presents when his daddy wasn't home. o_O
lunarworks
24 weeks ago

Question from a non American? Some get offended when you say Happy Holidays and some when you say Merry Christmas? Seriously?

I'm a Canadian, but I'm closely aware of how politicized everything in the US is.

Some non-Christians occasionally get offended by "Merry Christmas", so many people say Happy Holidays instead. Hey, there's more than one holiday in the time span anyway, so it covers them all!

Conservatives, on the other hand, get apoplectic when they hear "Happy Holidays", because the 24 hour news cycle has convinced them there's a "War on Christmas" and the alt-right believes "PC culture is out of control".

Myself, I say Merry Christmas on December 24/25, when it's actually Christmas.
Fall Under Cerulean Kites
24 weeks ago

Hanukkah goes to January 1. This is a Christmas sale.


Maybe it’s a Festivus sale. Festivus falls on Dec 23rd. Well within the boundaries of the sale.
miniyou64
24 weeks ago

Hanukkah falls within this period as well. But go ahead with your Christian-centric passive aggressive diatribe. Sorry if you got butt-hurt.


Hanukkah goes to January 1. This is a Christmas sale.

What part of App "SANTA" is confusing?


Nothing to me. Macrumors just refuses to say "Christmas". Its like we're too dumb to figure out that's what they mean but they won't say. Did you read the article about the Festive Tree for the Festive Season?
lunarworks
24 weeks ago

Holiday discounts? From December 22 to the 26th? I wonder which holiday we're referring to. Better not say it. We might offend someone.

I don't care if people say Happy Holidays or Merry Christmas. Both are fine for me.

But I guess you need your safe space, where you don't have to hear the H word.
miniyou64
24 weeks ago

Got'cha...No I didn't read the article. Most of the mods/contributors lean to the left here, so that makes sense.


I honestly don't go around offended that people don't say Merry Christmas, but when I'm beat over the head with the avoidance of it, it's starts to make me feel like the people they're trying to protect should be offended. Like are people who don't celebrate Christmas too dumb to know that's which holiday we're talking about? Its insulting to them.
tobefirst
24 weeks ago
Upgraded Tweetbot from a previous version. I was considering paying the $7 or whatever it was to "upgrade," but upon seeing this, took advantage immediately. I might even splurge for the desktop version.
Fall Under Cerulean Kites
24 weeks ago

Holiday discounts? From December 22 to the 26th? I wonder which holiday we're referring to. Better not say it. We might offend someone.


Hanukkah falls within this period as well. But go ahead with your Christian-centric passive aggressive diatribe. Sorry if you got butt-hurt.
