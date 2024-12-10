Satechi recently came out with a Find My wallet that's designed to work with a passport, allowing you to keep tabs on your most important documents when you're traveling.

satechi wallet 1
Priced at $60, the Passport Cover with Find My is made from a simple but attractive black vegan leather material. It has a book-like shape and it is sized to hold a passport on one side, with four card slots for IDs and credit cards on the other side. There's also a pocket that can be used for holding money or an airline ticket.

Unfortunately, there is no strap, zipper, or other closure method included, so if you have it stuffed with several things, there is a possibility that something could come out. Cards slot into the holders and there's also a holder for the passport, but it would be nice to have an extra layer of security keeping everything closed.

satechi wallet 2
Satechi's Passport Cover can be added to the ‌Find My‌ app alongside AirTags and other Find My-equipped devices. It is able to be tracked through the "Items" tab in the ‌Find My‌ app, and setup is as simple as pushing a button and holding it near the iPhone.

All of the ‌Find My‌ features are included, so the Passport Cover can be tracked on a map with directions to it, it can play a sound out loud, and you can get alerts when it is left behind and separated from your ‌iPhone‌. ‌Find My‌ devices use the ‌Find My‌ network when you're out of range, so if someone's ‌iPhone‌ is near the Passport Cover, you'll be updated with its location.

satechi wallet 3
There is a built-in battery that Satechi says lasts for up to five months. It can be recharged using Qi, Qi2, or MagSafe, so while there is no cable to hassle with, you do need to have a wireless charger available. I much prefer the Qi-based charging to charging with a cable, and there is a ring on the front that lets you know where to charge.

The four card slots inside the Passport Cover have RFID protection to prevent card skimming from contactless credit cards for peace of mind.

satechi wallet 4
I haven't had the Passport Cover on hand long enough to test its longevity, but the material is soft to the touch, pleasant to hold, and it feels durable. It is worth noting that while Satechi calls this a vegan leather, the texture does not resemble leather and it will not develop the same patina over time.

Bottom Line

There are passport holders that have built-in slots for AirTags, but Satechi's Passport Cover is sleeker and more convenient with built-in wireless charging. There are also several other ‌Find My‌ passport holders on the market, but many of them are more expensive. Some are cheaper, but for something as important as a passport, it's a good idea to go with a recognized brand.

If you're someone who travels often or if you have a big trip coming up where you want to make sure you can keep an eye on your passport, Satechi's Passport Cover is worth considering.

How to Buy

Satechi's Passport Cover with ‌Find My‌ can be purchased from the Satechi website or from Amazon for $59.99.

Note: Satechi provided MacRumors with a Passport Cover for the purpose of the review. No other compensation was received.

Top Rated Comments

DunedinD Avatar
DunedinD
47 minutes ago at 04:13 pm

If you're someone who travels often or if you have a big trip coming up where you want to make sure you can keep an eye on your passport, Satechi's Passport Cover is worth considering.
So, the conclusion is if you use a passport, this passport holder is worth considering? That’s why I’m reading your review! You highlight a pretty bad limitation. Sure that gives you some sort of reason to commit to an opinion?

But no, we get another wish-washy ‘review’. I really dislike MacRumors’ summations without any sort of yay, nay or maybe rating. With accessories, it’s sometimes just as easy to intuit from product pages whether something will fall short.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
McWetty Avatar
McWetty
20 minutes ago at 04:40 pm
Not really a review… more of a press release.

But I appreciate the bit about no closure method. That makes it a pass.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
quietstormSD Avatar
quietstormSD
9 minutes ago at 04:52 pm
I would get it if it were gluten-free leather and not just vegan leather. Missed opportunity.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
