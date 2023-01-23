Apple's new Mac mini models will start arriving to customers and launch in stores this Tuesday. Ahead of time, the first reviews of the desktop computer have been shared by select media publications and YouTube channels.

m2 mac mini screen feature
The new Mac mini is available with new M2 and M2 Pro chip options. There are no major design changes, but the M2 Pro version of the Mac mini is equipped with four Thunderbolt 4 ports and an HDMI 2.1 port, compared to two Thunderbolt 4 ports and HDMI 2.0 on the M2 model. Other upgraded specs include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

The new Mac mini can be pre-ordered now on Apple's online store, with the M2 model starting at a lower $599 price and the M2 Pro model starting at $1,299.

Benchmarks

M2 Pro and Max Feature
Geekbench results from last week revealed that the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips offer up to around 20% faster performance and up to around 30% faster graphics compared to the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, in line with Apple's advertised claims.

Written Reviews

The Verge's Chris Welch said "Apple's littlest Mac has never been more appealing" and said the performance improvements offered by the M2 and M2 Pro chip options make the Mac mini a good compromise between an iMac and the far more expensive Mac Studio:

If you've been waiting for the in-betweener Mac that’s more capable than the iMac and less exorbitant than the Mac Studio, look no further. The new Mac Mini is still small and not the type of computer that calls attention to itself on your desk, but it’s never been more mighty.

Welch said the increased performance makes the Mac mini worthy of a "Mac Studio junior" title:

So far, it’s been an absolute screamer worthy of the “Mac Studio junior” moniker — and then some. In benchmarks, its Cinebench single-core and multicore CPU scores bested last year’s M1 Max MacBook Pro. And the added GPU cores over the standard M2 made a noticeable difference when exporting 4K footage or gaming. As our Shadow of the Tomb Raider benchmark shows, that graphics horsepower isn’t quite on the level of Apple’s Max chips since they have even more GPU cores to spare. But it’s a big step up from what the standard M2 Mini, MacBook Air, and 13-inch MacBook Pro are capable of.

Ars Technica's Andrew Cunningham did wish the new Mac mini had ports on the front of the computer like the Mac Studio, and he said pricing for higher-end configurations can end up being equal to an entry-level Mac Studio:

I wish the new minis had ports on the front, as the Studios do. And pricing is still on the high side for the M2 Pro version. If you upgrade to the fully enabled 12-core M2 Pro and 32GB of RAM, the new mini costs $1,999, the same amount as a (mostly more-powerful) entry-level Mac Studio with the same amount of memory and storage, more ports, and 10 gigabit Ethernet.

More reviews to follow. Keep refreshing…

Video Reviews and Unboxings







Related Roundup: Mac mini
Buyer's Guide: Mac Mini (Buy Now)
Related Forum: Mac mini

Top Rated Comments

dantracht Avatar
dantracht
9 minutes ago at 06:36 am
The star of the show so far this year. Cannot wait to get mine.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iOS 16

iOS 16.3 for iPhone Launching Next Week With These 4 New Features

Friday January 20, 2023 11:43 am PST by
In a recent press release, Apple confirmed that iOS 16.3 will be released to the public next week. The software update will be available for the iPhone 8 and newer and includes a handful of new features, changes, and bug fixes. Below, we've recapped bigger features in iOS 16.3, including support for physical security keys as a two-factor authentication option for Apple ID accounts, worldwide ...
Read Full Article
Apple Park View

Apple Breaks 13-Year Tradition by Announcing New Products in January

Friday January 20, 2023 2:59 am PST by
Apple this week broke a tradition it has maintained for the past 13 years by announcing new products in the first month of the year. This week, Apple unexpectedly announced several new products, including updated 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros powered by M2 Pro and M2 Max, a new Mac mini with M2 and M2 Pro, and an updated HomePod. As it has occasionally done, Apple announced the latest...
Read Full Article
iPhone 15 Pro Blue Feature

iPhone 15 Pro Rumored to Feature Ultra-Thin Curved Bezels

Saturday January 21, 2023 8:20 am PST by
The iPhone 15 Pro models will have thinner, curved bezels compared to the iPhone 14 Pro models, potentially resulting in an Apple Watch-like appearance, according to the leaker known as "ShrimpApplePro." ShrimpApplePro clarified that the next-generation "Pro" iPhone models will still have flat displays, since only the bezels are to be curved. According to a source speaking to the leaker,...
Read Full Article245 comments
M2 Pro and Max Feature

Benchmark Results Reveal Graphics Performance of M2 Pro and M2 Max Chips

Friday January 20, 2023 7:48 am PST by
The first graphics-focused benchmark results have surfaced for Apple's M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, offering a closer look at GPU performance improvements. Metal scores on Geekbench reveal that the M2 Pro with a 19-core GPU and M2 Max with a 38-core GPU in the new MacBook Pros offer around 30% faster graphics performance over the M1 Pro and M1 Max, in line with Apple's advertised claims. The...
Read Full Article204 comments
AirPods 3 New Firmware Feature

Apple Releases New Firmware for AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max

Wednesday January 18, 2023 12:44 pm PST by
Apple today introduced new 5B59 firmware for the AirPods 2, the AirPods 3, the original AirPods Pro, and the AirPods Max, up from the 5B58 firmware that was released in November. Apple does not offer immediately available release notes on what's included in refreshed firmware updates for the AirPods‌, but the company does maintain a support document with release information. There is no...
Read Full Article100 comments
HomePod 2023

Hands-On Experience of New HomePod Reveals 'Exquisite' Audio Quality

Friday January 20, 2023 1:23 am PST by
One of the first hands-on experiences with the new second-generation HomePod has offered new details on the latest smart speaker's quality and performance compared to the original HomePod launched in 2018. TechRadar's Lance Ulanoff had the chance to listen to the new HomePod during a listening session by Apple for members of the media and shared his experience with the speaker. According ...
Read Full Article204 comments
iOS 16

iOS 16.3 Coming Next Week: Here's What's New

Wednesday January 18, 2023 6:32 am PST by
Apple announced today that iOS 16.3 will be available for iPhone customers next week, bringing just a few new features and enhancements to iPhone customers around the world. In a press release today announcing new Apple Watch bands, Apple said iOS 16.3 will be available next week as a requirement for a new iOS 16 wallpaper. Alongside iOS 16.3, we also expect iPadOS 16.3, watchOS 9.3, and...
Read Full Article63 comments