The new MacBook Air with the M4 chip launches this Wednesday. Ahead of time, the first reviews of the laptop have been shared by selected publications and YouTube channels, offering a closer look at new features and changes.

While it is a minor spec-bump year for the MacBook Air, the new model does offer a few upgrades beyond the M4 chip. There is an improved 12-megapixel camera with support for Center Stage, support for two external displays even when the MacBook Air's lid is open, Thunderbolt 4 ports, and a new Sky Blue color option. And in the U.S., the latest-generation 13-inch MacBook Air now starts at $999, down from $1,099 previously.

Since the M4 chip existed prior to the new MacBook Air, we already know that it offers up to 30% faster multi-core CPU performance compared to the M3 chip in the previous model. Geekbench 6 results for the new MacBook Air already confirmed this 30% performance increase, before Apple's review embargo lifted.

Highlights

Center Stage Camera

Engadget's Devindra Hardawar said the Center Stage camera offers a small but noticeable quality-of-life improvement during video calls:

The leap to a 12-megapixel Center Stage camera isn't exactly Earth-shattering, but I appreciated having a slightly better picture during video calls. I typically turn off the actual Center Stage feature on Macs, but I'm sure some will appreciate its ability to track you around a room. The new camera also supports Desk View, which projects a slightly skewed view of the area directly in front of the MacBook Air.

$999 Value

Jason Snell of Six Colors said it is "generous" for Apple to offer 16GB of RAM in the MacBook Air at the base $999 price point:

That's why perhaps the most important change in the M4 MacBook Air is its base configuration, which starts at $999. When Apple introduced a winning new flat-with-rounded-corners Air design in 2022, it had to keep selling older models in order to get down under a thousand dollars. Three years later, Apple is finally able to sell a brand-new Air—with a generous 16GB of unified memory—at that important price.

Sky Blue

Ars Technica's Andrew Cunningham likes Sky Blue, but he wishes the color was more saturated:

The laptop comes in four finishes—the traditional silver, the gold-ish Starlight, Midnight (still a bit smudge-prone), and a new Sky Blue option that replaces Space Gray. I like Sky Blue, and it's probably my favorite of the three light-colored options, though I do wish it was more saturated. It's similar in hue to the blue finish Microsoft offers for its Surface devices, but I prefer Microsoft's version because it's more noticeably blue.

Reviews and Unboxings

More Articles

Videos






neuropsychguy
neuropsychguy
23 minutes ago at 06:22 am
My wife's 15" sky blue Air just shipped from Hong Kong (with UPS label created in Viet Nam). It looks like it's on track for a Thursday delivery.

This should be a considerable upgrade from her base M1 Air (which will go to a child for schoolwork).
zedsdead
zedsdead
19 minutes ago at 06:26 am
Excellent update for most people.

Miss the wedge design however.
PsykX
PsykX
15 minutes ago at 06:31 am
There's not much to hate on this computer.
For the price, and considering this is nothing more than an entry model, I cannot even name a single thing.

Edit : I found something. All the options regarding memory and storage, they're downright robbery. People need to purchase the base model, or limit themselves to just ONE of those crazy expensive upgrades.
iBluetooth
iBluetooth
7 minutes ago at 06:39 am

There's not much to hate on this computer.
For the price, and considering this is nothing more than an entry model, I cannot even name a single thing.

Edit : I found something. All the options regarding memory and storage, they're downright robbery. People need to purchase the base model, or limit themselves to just ONE of those crazy expensive upgrades.
Memory and storage has always been costly upgrades. But I love the sky blue color, but I prefer the pro as I need usb on both sides for both monitors.
