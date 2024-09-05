Australian-based company Kuxiu has come out with a new version of its 3-in-1 charging station that has got to be one of the neatest Apple device charging solutions for home and travel that I've had the pleasure of using.

kuxiu charging stand qi2
The Kuxiu X40Q features a tri-fold design, allowing it to be folded into a small square for easy portability. When unfolded, it serves as a stable magnetic iPhone stand and wirelessly charges an ‌iPhone‌, Apple Watch, and AirPods simultaneously.

The big difference from Kuxiu's previous model is that the X40Q uses Qi2 wireless charging technology that supports magnetic connections and up to 15 watts of charging power, just like Apple's MagSafe standard. In that sense, it provides 15W charging for ‌iPhone‌, 5W for Apple Watch, and 5W for AirPods.

kuxiu case open
The overall package includes the 3-in-1 charging station, a 30W charging adapter (with a UK plug in my case – Kuxiu lived up to its stated claim to ship the right adapter for your country), a 3-foot long USB-C charging cable, and a carrying pouch.

At about six inches long and three inches in width, the carry case is hard and nicely compact for stowing in your luggage, and it also boasts an attractive svelte texture and a neat tri-color elastic band for attaching anything to the outside, like a passport, extra cable, or even an ‌iPhone‌.

kuxiu case closed
It's plenty big enough to hold the folded stand, cable, and charger, plus there's an internal attachment band as well as a netted pocket for anything else small enough to fit inside, like your AirPods, for example, or spare Apple Watch bands.

The charging stand I received was gray, but it's also available in titanium gold, black, and wood grain. All of them are made from a smooth anodized CNC-machined aluminum alloy, and the Qi2 magnet still works in folded mode if you're just charging your ‌iPhone‌ on the square puck.

kuxiu flat stand
When unfolding it, you can also feel the hinges are strong and durable enough to ensure longevity, and at full extension there's a definite sense that the design has got the center of gravity and rigidity just right to take the weight of three devices.

kuxiu tri fold
In the unfolded position, the watch magnet pops out to form a base for placing your watch on the back without having to take off the band, and the magnets are strong enough to hold your ‌iPhone‌ in place, even with a MagSafe-compatible case on, in my experience. You can also adjust the angle of the ‌iPhone‌ section for a more stable affordance, or to get your view of your ‌iPhone‌'s Standby mode just right.

kuxiu loaded
When connected to power with your ‌iPhone‌, AirPods, and Apple Watch, the LED indicator on the back of the X40Q lights up for five seconds when charging begins, and then it turns off, so it doesn't get distracting in low light when you're trying to get to sleep. I found it could charge my dead ‌iPhone‌ up to 50% in around 30 minutes, which is what you'd expect from Qi2 at the maximum 15W. I was also really impressed with the lack of heat generated when charging all three devices simultaneously.

KUXIU X40Q QI2 15W 3 In 1 Foldable Magnetic Wireless Charging Station
Currently costing $79.99 (usually $99.99) directly from the Kuxiu website, I'd say the price right now is pretty unbeatable, especially if you compare it to something like Belkin's BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Qi2 charging stand, which costs $129 and is much less portable.

Whether you're looking for an all-in-one Qi2 charger for your desktop, bedside table, or when you're on the road, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better solution for keeping your ‌iPhone‌, Apple Watch, and AirPods charged when not in use.

Note: Kuxiu provided MacRumors with a X40Q Qi2 3-in-1 Foldable Charging Station for the purpose of this review. No other compensation was received.

Popular Stories

iPhone 16 Pro Mock Article

iPhone 16 Launch Month Is Here: Everything We Know

Sunday September 1, 2024 5:00 am PDT by
Apple has announced that on Monday, September 9 it will hold its annual fall event, which means we are just days away from the launch of the iPhone 16. Like the iPhone 15 series, this year's lineup is expected to stick with four models – iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max – although there are plenty of design differences and new features to take into account. ...
Read Full Article86 comments
Generic iOS 18 Feature Real Mock

iOS 18 Coming Later This Month With These 8 New Features

Tuesday September 3, 2024 12:07 pm PDT by
iOS 18 has been in beta testing for nearly three months, and the software update will finally be released for all compatible iPhones soon. Apple should reveal iOS 18's exact release date during its September 9 event, with the most likely possibility being Monday, September 16. Below, we have highlighted eight key new features included in iOS 18. Note that Apple Intelligence is not coming...
Read Full Article
Glowtime What Not To Expect Feature 1 1

What Not to Expect at Apple Event on September 9: 'It's Glowtime'

Sunday September 1, 2024 1:06 am PDT by
Apple's annual fall event takes place on Monday, September 9, when it is expected to unveil the new iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro lineup, and some new Apple Watch models. It may also make some additional new products available, but there are a handful of rumored upcoming devices that we don't expect to make an appearance this month. To help set expectations ahead of Apple's "It's Glowtime"...
Read Full Article38 comments
iPhone 16 Side New Action Button Emphasis Bump

iPhone 16 Apple Silicone Cases Have No Cutout for New Capture Button

Wednesday September 4, 2024 3:19 am PDT by
Apple is introducing a new camera-based "Capture" button on at least some iPhone 16 models this year, and a new rumor claims that Apple's own silicone cases will have a design that is specially made so as not to impede the use of the capacitive button's multiple functions. Several rumors have suggested that the iPhone 16 models are going to have an all-new button that's designed to make it...
Read Full Article67 comments
Apple Logo Spotlight

Apple Likely to Launch M4 Macs in November

Sunday September 1, 2024 1:43 am PDT by
Apple will likely announce new Mac models with M4-series chips in November, confidential information obtained by MacRumors claims. According to a reliable source familiar with the matter, Apple will release new Mac models in November 2024. While new Macs are usually released toward the end of the year, this is the first time a launch month has been singled out for the upcoming M4 Macs....
Read Full Article87 comments
Beyond iPhone 13 Better Blue Face ID Single Camera Hole

10 Reasons to Wait for Next Year's iPhone 17

Wednesday August 28, 2024 2:45 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models simultaneously, which is why we sometimes get rumored feature leaks so far ahead of launch. The iPhone 17 series is no different – already we have some idea of what to expect from Apple's 2025 smartphone lineup. If you plan to skip...
Read Full Article164 comments
iOS 18 CarPlay Feature

iOS 18 Adds These 6 New Features to CarPlay

Tuesday September 3, 2024 12:59 pm PDT by
Apple did not mention CarPlay when it unveiled iOS 18 in June, but the update includes a handful of new features for the in-car iPhone system. iOS 18 includes some changes to the Messages app, Settings app, and Siri on CarPlay. The update should be widely released later in September. Below, we recap CarPlay's key new features on iOS 18. 1. Contact Photos in Messages App iOS 18 adds...
Read Full Article