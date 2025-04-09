Several months ago, accessory company Hyper introduced a set of three USB chargers designed with travel in mind, featuring compact designs based on GaN technology and interchangeable charging heads for convenient international travel.

hyper usb chargers items
I've spent some time testing out the 70W ($59.99) and 100W ($89.99) versions of the new HyperJuice charger line, and Hyper has more recently added an even more powerful 145W version ($119.99) to the family. All three of the chargers are currently part of Hyper's spring sale that knocks 20% off the usual prices.

All three chargers feature essentially the same plastic design in either white or black with subtle Hyper branding and a pattern of tiny "+" icons reminiscent of the company's logo on the largest sides to provide some visual and tactile interest. A small LED beneath the USB-A port on each model shines blue to indicate when the unit has power, but it's not overly distracting in a dark room.

Charger size unsurprisingly increases as the wattage goes up, and while the 100W and 145W versions each include three USB-C ports and one USB-A port, the 70W version scales back to two USB-C ports and one USB-A port.

hyper usb chargers ports
Given the wattages involved, there's also a good bit of heft to them, but the 70W model is still fairly light at just under half a pound. The 100W at three quarters of a pound is a definite step up in size and weight, while the 145W model weighs nearly a pound.

With even Apple adopting GaN technology on its higher-powered chargers over the past few years, moving to a third-party solution doesn't always deliver a lot of size or weight savings, and that's the case here. Hyper's 70W model is actually 30–40% larger and heavier than Apple's corresponding charger, while Hyper's 145W model is around 20% larger and 50% heavier than Apple's 140W charger, but unlike Apple's chargers, Hyper's deliver more than one port which is certainly an important travel consideration.

While these chargers aren't the most compact ones I've seen for their wattages, they are reasonably sized and make for solid travel companions. They come with a two-prong US-style Type A charging head with folding prongs preinstalled, which makes them great for tossing in a bag.

hyper usb chargers prongs
But for those who need other options for plugging in the charger, Hyper provides these right in the box. European-style Type C, UK-style Type G, and Australian-style Type I charging heads are included and can be swapped onto the charger in just a few seconds thanks to a quick-release button. The prongs on these heads aren't foldable as they are on the US charging head, but that's not unusual given the US design is most amenable to folding mechanisms.

hyper usb chargers buttons
I haven't yet had the opportunity to travel internationally with these chargers, but I appreciate the inclusion of interchangeable charging heads so I'll have everything I need the next time I go abroad as this set of adapters provides for functionality in over 150 countries.

hyper usb chargers head removed
Beyond the international charging heads, there's also a C8 head included, allowing you to connect a power cable (sold separately for $5.99 or you can provide your own) if you prefer to use the charger on a desktop, somewhere you can't plug the charger directly into a socket, or in any other situation where you need some additional cable length.

hyper usb chargers c8 head
All three chargers feature intelligent power distribution, dynamically allocating power to each device based on what's been connected. For example, on the 70W model, each of the USB-C ports support up to 70 watts of charging power while the USB-A port supports up to 18 watts, but with multiple devices connected, the charger's total 70W output will be divided among the various ports.

On the 100W model, the top two USB-C ports are capable of providing the full 100 watts of power if used alone, while the third USB-C port supports up to 27 watts and the USB-A port provides up 18 watts. And on the largest 145W model, the top two USB-C ports can provide up to 140 watts with the third USB-C port supporting up to 45 watts and the USB-A port again maxing out at 18 watts.

hyper usb chargers closeup
With three or four ports on each of these chargers, there are obviously a number of different combinations of ports, and the wattage distribution varies for each scenario, but on the 70W model, using both USB-C ports simultaneously results in a split of 45 watts to port C1 and 25 watts to port C2. Adding a device to the USB-A port drops the distribution to 35 watts for C1, 20 watts for C2, and 12 watts for the USB-A port.

Ultimately, which charger model you opt for will likely depend greatly on which devices and how many of them you plan on powering. For example, if you're a MacBook Air user, the 70W model might be enough for you, as Apple provides only a 30-watt or 35-watt adapter in the box with those machines so you can charge your Mac through the C1 port on Hyper's charger and still have some power left over for some combination of iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, or other devices. But if you're a MacBook Pro user and/or you're looking to charge lots of devices at relatively fast speeds, you'll want to step up to one of the higher-wattage models.

Note: Hyper provided MacRumors with the 70W and 100W HyperJuice chargers for the purposes of this review. No other compensation was received. MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Hyper. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Tag: Hyper

