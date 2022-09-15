Apple Watch Series 8 and the second-generation Apple Watch SE are set to launch this Friday, September 16, and ahead of time, the first reviews of the devices have now been shared by select media publications and YouTube channels.

f1662570472
Both of the new models are very incremental upgrades compared to the Apple Watch Series 7 and the original Apple Watch SE.

New features for both models include the S8 chip, car crash detection, and international roaming. Given that the S8 chip features the same CPU as the S7 and S6 chips, the Series 8 does not have any notable performance improvements compared to the Series 7 or Series 6, but the new Apple Watch SE is up to 20% faster than the original.

The Series 8 is also equipped with a new temperature sensor to aid with the existing menstrual cycle tracking feature, while the second-generation Apple Watch SE has new color-matched back cases and a lower $249 starting price, versus $279 for the original. Series 8 pricing starts at $399, which is unchanged from the Series 7.

Both models are overshadowed by the all-new Apple Watch Ultra, which is set to launch next Friday, September 23 with a larger 49mm titanium case, a larger display, a more rugged design, a customizable Action button, new bands designed for the outdoors, water resistance up to a depth of 100 meters, and more. Apple Watch Ultra is priced at $799.

We've rounded up both written and video reviews of the Series 8 and new SE below.

The Verge's Victoria Song on the Series 8's new temperature sensing feature for retrospective ovulation estimates and menstrual cycle deviation:

As for accuracy, it's a little hard to say, as I've only had the Series 8 for about a week. I don’t have two cycles' worth of temperature data, and I've only just established a baseline. For the few nights I do have temperature data for, however, it largely corresponds to what I got on my Oura Ring. For example, two nights ago, the Oura Ring said my body temperature was 0.5 degrees higher than normal, while the Series 8 said it was 0.41 degrees higher.

Song also commented on Series 8 battery life:

Fair warning: enabling low-power mode isn't going to magically get you multiday battery life, and I never got the full 36 hours. With regular usage without low-power mode, my Series 8 got around 24 hours before I needed to stick it back on a charger. Low-power mode was mostly a good way to get a bit of extra juice so I could make it home or to get me through the last mile of a long run when I forgot to top up the battery before heading out.

Engadget's Cherlynn Low confirmed that the second-generation Apple Watch SE performs equally to the Series 8 given both models have the same chip:

Otherwise, this year's Watch SE actually packs the same system-in-a-package (SiP) processor as the $400 Series 8, as well as a high-g accelerometer that makes crash detection possible. In my time with it, the SE has, unsurprisingly, been just as responsive as the Series 8, starting workouts and completing heart rate scans in the same amount of time.

MobileSyrup's Patrick O'Rourke said that given the Apple Watch lacks major competition, Apple can get away with incremental year-over-year updates to the device:

Apple is in an interesting position with its Apple Watch. In the iOS space, there's really no viable competition, especially when it comes to the Apple Watch's app ecosystem, and even on Android, the closest is Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. This leaves the tech giant with very little reason to really push the wearable forward with each new release.

More Reviews

Videos






Related Roundups: Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE
Buyer's Guide: Apple Watch (Buy Now), Apple Watch SE (Buy Now)
Related Forum: Apple Watch

Top Rated Comments

blairh Avatar
blairh
31 minutes ago at 06:15 am
The Verge redesign ?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
contacos Avatar
contacos
26 minutes ago at 06:20 am

The Verge redesign ?
The WORST. It’s like being on a bad trip. What’s up with those neon colors on black or white background and content all over the place. MR please don’t get any ideas haha
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
PinkyMacGodess Avatar
PinkyMacGodess
9 minutes ago at 06:36 am
I hope people aren't too surprised. At some point all the updates will be 'incremental', and many are likely to be of limited or no real world use.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Dulcimer Avatar
Dulcimer
8 minutes ago at 06:37 am
The Watch hasn’t seen any compelling update since the S4/S5 quite frankly. No dramatic improvement in battery life and/or case thinness; still reusing the same chip for the last few generations; still an extremely limited set of watch faces and no watch faces store, which is disappointing since the Watch is supposed to be the ultimate personal device; and the added sensors in the past few years (Ox, temperature for ovulation) aren’t particularly useful for health insights to the general population.

I’m hoping that the Watch Series X (10th anniversary) will have an iPhone X-like moment with a redesign of the UX and significant improvements to efficiency with a new SoC and maybe some blood pressure or even blood glucose (less likely) sensor.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
PinkyMacGodess Avatar
PinkyMacGodess
6 minutes ago at 06:39 am

I wanna know how temperature works for everyone.
It won't. Part of it is knowing what it is actually measuring. If it's measuring skin temperature, it's rather meaningless. It's an appendage, it's not measuring core temperature.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
cwwilson Avatar
cwwilson
6 minutes ago at 06:40 am
The Series 8 might be the weakest update in a long time for the watch. I would only entertain the idea of getting one of these if I got an amazing deal tbh. The Series 7 from last year more than holds its own.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iphone 14 iphone 14 plus in hand

Kuo: iPhone 14 Plus Pre-Orders Worse Than iPhone 13 Mini, Product Strategy 'Fails'

Monday September 12, 2022 4:27 am PDT by
The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus have seen "bad" pre-order results, indicating that Apple's positioning of the two new standard models may have failed, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In his -14-first-weekend-online-pre-order-survey-110411040b5d">latest post on Medium, Kuo explained that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have seen "neutral" and "good" pre-order results...
Read Full Article675 comments
ios 16 beta battery percentage icon

Apple Confirms iOS 16 Battery Percentage Display Not Available on Certain iPhone Models

Tuesday September 13, 2022 1:00 am PDT by
Following iOS 16's public release, Apple has confirmed that users of older generation iPhone models will miss out on the ability to show their iPhone's battery percentage directly in the status bar. In an updated support document, Apple says that the new battery percentage display is not available on the iPhone XR, iPhone 11, the iPhone 12 mini, and the iPhone 13 mini. Apple provides no...
Read Full Article130 comments
ios 16 lockscreens

iOS 16 Launches Tomorrow: Six New Features Worth Checking Out

Sunday September 11, 2022 7:53 am PDT by
Apple is set to release iOS 16 this Monday, September 12, as a free update for the iPhone 8 and newer. iOS 16 includes plenty of new features, ranging from a customizable Lock Screen to the ability to temporarily edit or unsend iMessages. To install iOS 16 when the update is released, open the Settings app on your iPhone and tap General → Software Update. After you update your iPhone to...
Read Full Article157 comments
iOS 16 hidden features

16 Hidden iOS 16 Features You Didn't Know About

Tuesday September 13, 2022 11:55 am PDT by
Apple this week released iOS 16, the latest version of iOS with a new customizable Lock Screen, major new additions to Messages, and enhancements to Mail, Maps, and more. Other than the headlining features, there are a number of quality-of-life changes, improvements, and new capabilities baked into iOS 16 that help improve the iPhone experience. We've listed 16 hidden features and changes...
Read Full Article140 comments
iphone 14 lineup

iPhone 14 Battery Capacities For All Four Models Revealed Ahead of Launch

Sunday September 11, 2022 3:58 pm PDT by
Apple does not advertise battery capacities for its new iPhone 14 lineup, but MacRumors has obtained this information from a Chinese regulatory database. Three out of four iPhone 14 models feature larger battery capacities compared to the iPhone 13 lineup, with the exception being the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which is equipped with a slightly smaller battery compared to the iPhone 13 Pro Max....
Read Full Article117 comments