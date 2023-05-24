Late last year, Anker debuted a 3-in-1 charger available through Apple that offers support for charging an iPhone via MagSafe, an Apple Watch, and AirPods simultaneously, all in a unique cube-like form factor. I found the charger to be a nice bedside charging accessory, so when Anker introduced a similar charger in a different form factor a couple of months ago, I was definitely interested in checking it out.



The Anker 737 MagGo Charger sports another unique design, this time a triangular form factor that offers a fixed-angle ‌MagSafe‌ charger for your ‌iPhone‌, a charging surface for your AirPods tucked inside the base of the triangle, and a fixed arm for charging your Apple Watch. It offers similar charging features as the Cube charger, with official 15-watt ‌MagSafe‌ charging and 5-watt AirPods charging. Unlike the Cube, however, Apple Watch fast charging is unfortunately not supported on the 737 MagGo.

Also unlike the Cube, the 737 MagGo has no moving parts, which has both positive and negatives. The Cube offers a hinged top with an adjustable angle for the ‌MagSafe‌ charging surface, while the Apple Watch arm retracts into the body of the cube. This makes the Cube more compact and portable, but some users expressed concern over a tendency for the unit to tip forward when a phone is attached, while others reported that the spring-loaded retractable Apple Watch arm sometimes required a bit of finessing to function properly and the bulky Apple Watch Ultra just barely fit on the charger.

737 MagGo (left) vs. Cube (right) 737 MagGo (left) vs. Cube (right)

The 737 MagGo is definitely bulkier without the collapsing design elements, but I've found that it does help with stability as the fixed angle of the ‌MagSafe‌ surface and the larger base of the triangle keeps everything from tipping over. The fixed Apple Watch arm also comfortably fits even the ‌Apple Watch Ultra‌, though I really wish it had been upgraded with fast-charging support.

In my testing, it took the 737 MagGo charger 2 hours and 43 minutes to charge my ‌Apple Watch Ultra‌ from 20% to 80%, while the same test took just 1 hour and 4 minutes on the Cube charger. That's a very significant difference if you wear your watch most of the time and want to take it off only for short spurts to charge such as while showering or eating.



The Cube was one of the first ‌MagSafe‌ accessories to move away from the traditional Apple-style white charging surface, offering a dark gray surface that blends in with the body of the charger. The same is true with the 737 MagGo, and it's a much more subtle look compared to many other ‌MagSafe‌ chargers. With official 15-watt ‌MagSafe‌ charging, I found it able to charge my ‌iPhone‌ just as quickly as Apple's official chargers and other MagSafe-certified third-party units.

The Apple Watch charging puck features the standard white plastic surface and is oriented in a fixed horizontal position as on the Cube, which means it doesn't play particularly nicely with Nightstand mode on the watch. That's not a huge deal if you're also charging your phone on the angled ‌MagSafe‌ surface and you can just tap your phone's screen to get a glance at the time in the middle of the night, but I think it's worth mentioning.

One of my issues with the Cube's Apple Watch charger was its relatively low height, with bulky bands such as the ‌Apple Watch Ultra‌ Ocean Band potentially interfering with positioning of the watch on the charger. Thankfully, the watch charger on the 737 MagGo sits a good bit higher than on the Cube, making that issue much less of a concern.



Just like the Cube, the 737 MagGo comes with a compact 30-watt USB-C adapter with folding prongs in the U.S., as well as a black 1.5-meter (5-foot) USB-C to USB-C cable to power the accessory. A rubber-like ring on the bottom of the unit protects your surfaces from scratches and other damage while also helping keep the charger in place.

Bottom view of 737 MagGo Bottom view of 737 MagGo

When it comes to charging your AirPods or other earphones that support wireless charging, the 737 MagGo includes a weak magnet to help orient MagSafe-compatible AirPods cases on the charger, which is a very nice improvement compared to the 3-in-1 Cube where free placement on the surface can be a little finicky. On the 737 MagGo, you can sort of just toss your MagSafe-compatible AirPods case into the charger and they'll usually nestle right into place.

A thin blue LED along one side of the 737's base also briefly lights up when AirPods charging initiates, letting you know you've got a good connection. If your AirPods aren't seated properly, the light will blink to alert you. Otherwise the light remains off except for a brief moment when the unit is plugged in, so nighttime disruptions are not an issue.

AirPods charging status light AirPods charging status light

The 737 MagGo charger comes in just a bit cheaper than the 3-in-1 Cube at $139.99 compared to $149.99, and Anker is currently offering a 15% off coupon code for the 737 MagGo on both its own site and on Amazon that brings the price down to around $119.00.

That's still on the pricey side for chargers, but it's not wildly out of line for accessories like this with official ‌MagSafe‌ certification. My biggest gripe with the 737 MagGo, however, is the lack of Apple Watch fast-charging support. Granted, I'm usually charging overnight when speed isn't a factor, but there are times when I also want to use it during the day, and particularly with the larger battery in the ‌Apple Watch Ultra‌, fast charging is a key feature that's missing in this accessory.

Some users might find that missing feature a reasonable trade-off for the cheaper price point compared to the Cube model, especially with the current discounts available on the 737 MagGo, but it may be a dealbreaker for others.

Otherwise, I really like the overall design. It's not super portable, but on a nightstand or desk it offers some visual interest without being overwhelming, and the color-matched ‌MagSafe‌ charging surface maintains a relatively coherent overall look.