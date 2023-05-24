Late last year, Anker debuted a 3-in-1 charger available through Apple that offers support for charging an iPhone via MagSafe, an Apple Watch, and AirPods simultaneously, all in a unique cube-like form factor. I found the charger to be a nice bedside charging accessory, so when Anker introduced a similar charger in a different form factor a couple of months ago, I was definitely interested in checking it out.

anker 737 maggo charger
The Anker 737 MagGo Charger sports another unique design, this time a triangular form factor that offers a fixed-angle ‌MagSafe‌ charger for your ‌iPhone‌, a charging surface for your AirPods tucked inside the base of the triangle, and a fixed arm for charging your Apple Watch. It offers similar charging features as the Cube charger, with official 15-watt ‌MagSafe‌ charging and 5-watt AirPods charging. Unlike the Cube, however, Apple Watch fast charging is unfortunately not supported on the 737 MagGo.

Also unlike the Cube, the 737 MagGo has no moving parts, which has both positive and negatives. The Cube offers a hinged top with an adjustable angle for the ‌MagSafe‌ charging surface, while the Apple Watch arm retracts into the body of the cube. This makes the Cube more compact and portable, but some users expressed concern over a tendency for the unit to tip forward when a phone is attached, while others reported that the spring-loaded retractable Apple Watch arm sometimes required a bit of finessing to function properly and the bulky Apple Watch Ultra just barely fit on the charger.

anker 737 maggo vs cube737 MagGo (left) vs. Cube (right)

The 737 MagGo is definitely bulkier without the collapsing design elements, but I've found that it does help with stability as the fixed angle of the ‌MagSafe‌ surface and the larger base of the triangle keeps everything from tipping over. The fixed Apple Watch arm also comfortably fits even the ‌Apple Watch Ultra‌, though I really wish it had been upgraded with fast-charging support.

In my testing, it took the 737 MagGo charger 2 hours and 43 minutes to charge my ‌Apple Watch Ultra‌ from 20% to 80%, while the same test took just 1 hour and 4 minutes on the Cube charger. That's a very significant difference if you wear your watch most of the time and want to take it off only for short spurts to charge such as while showering or eating.

anker 737 maggo charging
The Cube was one of the first ‌MagSafe‌ accessories to move away from the traditional Apple-style white charging surface, offering a dark gray surface that blends in with the body of the charger. The same is true with the 737 MagGo, and it's a much more subtle look compared to many other ‌MagSafe‌ chargers. With official 15-watt ‌MagSafe‌ charging, I found it able to charge my ‌iPhone‌ just as quickly as Apple's official chargers and other MagSafe-certified third-party units.

The Apple Watch charging puck features the standard white plastic surface and is oriented in a fixed horizontal position as on the Cube, which means it doesn't play particularly nicely with Nightstand mode on the watch. That's not a huge deal if you're also charging your phone on the angled ‌MagSafe‌ surface and you can just tap your phone's screen to get a glance at the time in the middle of the night, but I think it's worth mentioning.

One of my issues with the Cube's Apple Watch charger was its relatively low height, with bulky bands such as the ‌Apple Watch Ultra‌ Ocean Band potentially interfering with positioning of the watch on the charger. Thankfully, the watch charger on the 737 MagGo sits a good bit higher than on the Cube, making that issue much less of a concern.

anker 737 maggo charger parts
Just like the Cube, the 737 MagGo comes with a compact 30-watt USB-C adapter with folding prongs in the U.S., as well as a black 1.5-meter (5-foot) USB-C to USB-C cable to power the accessory. A rubber-like ring on the bottom of the unit protects your surfaces from scratches and other damage while also helping keep the charger in place.

anker 737 maggo charger bottomBottom view of 737 MagGo

When it comes to charging your AirPods or other earphones that support wireless charging, the 737 MagGo includes a weak magnet to help orient MagSafe-compatible AirPods cases on the charger, which is a very nice improvement compared to the 3-in-1 Cube where free placement on the surface can be a little finicky. On the 737 MagGo, you can sort of just toss your MagSafe-compatible AirPods case into the charger and they'll usually nestle right into place.

A thin blue LED along one side of the 737's base also briefly lights up when AirPods charging initiates, letting you know you've got a good connection. If your AirPods aren't seated properly, the light will blink to alert you. Otherwise the light remains off except for a brief moment when the unit is plugged in, so nighttime disruptions are not an issue.

anker 737 maggo charger ledAirPods charging status light

The 737 MagGo charger comes in just a bit cheaper than the 3-in-1 Cube at $139.99 compared to $149.99, and Anker is currently offering a 15% off coupon code for the 737 MagGo on both its own site and on Amazon that brings the price down to around $119.00.

That's still on the pricey side for chargers, but it's not wildly out of line for accessories like this with official ‌MagSafe‌ certification. My biggest gripe with the 737 MagGo, however, is the lack of Apple Watch fast-charging support. Granted, I'm usually charging overnight when speed isn't a factor, but there are times when I also want to use it during the day, and particularly with the larger battery in the ‌Apple Watch Ultra‌, fast charging is a key feature that's missing in this accessory.

Some users might find that missing feature a reasonable trade-off for the cheaper price point compared to the Cube model, especially with the current discounts available on the 737 MagGo, but it may be a dealbreaker for others.

Otherwise, I really like the overall design. It's not super portable, but on a nightstand or desk it offers some visual interest without being overwhelming, and the color-matched ‌MagSafe‌ charging surface maintains a relatively coherent overall look.

Note: Anker provided MacRumors with the 737 MagGo Charger for the purpose of this review. No other compensation was received. MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Anker and Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Tag: Anker

Top Rated Comments

vegetassj4 Avatar
vegetassj4
2 minutes ago at 12:29 pm
I don't hanker for this Anker
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iOS 16

iOS 16.5 Now Available for Your iPhone With These New Features

Monday May 22, 2023 12:12 pm PDT by
Following around seven weeks of beta testing, iOS 16.5 was released to the public last week. The software update is a minor one, but includes a few new features and changes for the iPhone. To install an iOS update, open the Settings app on the ‌iPhone‌, tap General → Software Update, and follow the on-screen instructions. Below, we have recapped new features and changes in iOS 16.5,...
Read Full Article
MacBook Air Multiple Sizes Feature

MacBook Supplier Ramping Up Production as 15-Inch MacBook Air Rumored to Launch at WWDC

Saturday May 20, 2023 9:00 pm PDT by
Apple supplier Quanta Computer is likely gearing up for new MacBooks, according to research shared by investment firm Morgan Stanley. In a research note on Friday, obtained by MacRumors, Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring said Quanta Computer guided for high single-digit percentage growth in the number of notebooks it assembles in the second quarter of 2023, compared to the first quarter....
Read Full Article189 comments
iOS 16

Apple Releases First Public Betas of iOS 16.6 and iPadOS 16.6

Monday May 22, 2023 10:23 am PDT by
Apple today seeded the first betas of upcoming iOS 16.6 and iPadOS 16.6 updates to public beta testers, allowing non-developers to test out the software head of its official launch. The public betas come just a few days after Apple provided the betas to developers. Those who have signed up their accounts for Apple's free beta testing program can enable the beta by opening up the Settings...
Read Full Article28 comments
r

Apple Announces Multibillion-Dollar Deal With Broadcom to Make Components in the USA

Tuesday May 23, 2023 6:05 am PDT by
Apple today announced a multibillion-dollar deal with American technology company Broadcom to make several key components for its devices in the United States. The multi-year agreement with Broadcom will see Apple use 5G radio frequency and wireless connectivity components, including FBAR filters, that are designed and manufactured in the U.S. Apple CEO Tim Cook said: We're thrilled to make...
Read Full Article72 comments
wwdc 2023

Apple Announces WWDC 2023 Schedule, Including Keynote Time

Tuesday May 23, 2023 9:03 am PDT by
Apple today announced the schedule for its annual developers conference WWDC, which runs from June 5 through June 9. The schedule confirms that Apple's keynote will begin on June 5 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, with the company expected to announce iOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10, its long-awaited AR/VR headset, a 15-inch MacBook Air, and more. Apple's keynote will be followed by the Platforms State ...
Read Full Article85 comments
iphone 15 16 pro max render

Alleged iPhone 16 Pro Max CAD Model Reveals Significantly Taller Display

Monday May 22, 2023 11:59 am PDT by
Display analyst Ross Young recently reported that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will see an increase in their display sizes compared to previous generations, growing to almost 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches respectively. An alleged CAD model of the larger iPhone 16 Pro Max (which could possibly be branded as iPhone 16 Ultra) was recently shared with 9to5Mac by Sonny Dickson and used to...
Read Full Article241 comments
watchOS 9 header

Apple Releases watchOS 9.5

Thursday May 18, 2023 10:05 am PDT by
Apple today released watchOS 9.5, the fifth major update to the watchOS 9 operating system. watchOS 9.5 comes over a month after the release of watchOS 9.4. watchOS 9.5 can be downloaded for free through the Apple Watch app on the iPhone by opening it up and going to General > Software Update. To install the new software, the Apple Watch needs to have at least 50 percent battery, it needs to ...
Read Full Article42 comments