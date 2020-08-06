Guides
How to Install iOS 14 Beta

iOS 14 Public Beta is out now. Learn how to get it on your iPhone or iPad

Should you buy a Mac now or wait for Arm Macs?

Wait for Arm? Or just buy a Mac now? Let's discuss.

iOS 14: How to Pin and Unpin Conversations in Messages

Apple has made it easier to keep track of conversation threads in Messages by allowing users to pin threads in the app.

iOS 14: How to Send Inline Replies in Messages

Apple has including the ability to send inline replies to specific messages that appear in the conversation thread of a group chat.

iOS 14: How to Mute Conversations in Messages
iOS 14: How to Search for Emoji
iOS 14: How to Hide Home Screen App Pages
iOS 14: How to Use the App Library
iOS 14: How to Download New Apps to the App Library
See more guides
Upcoming
iOS 14
Fall 2020

Previewed at WWDC in June.

macOS 11 Big Sur
Fall 2020

Apple's next-generation macOS operating system.

iMac
Late 2020

iPad Pro-like design? New screen sizes?

iPhone 12
September 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

AirTags
AirPods Studio
Apple Glasses
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

2020 27-Inch iMac Reviews: A Great Machine for Working From Home With Upgraded Camera, Speakers, Microphone and More

by

The 2020 27-inch iMac was announced earlier this week with updated 10th-generation Intel chips, new AMD 5000 graphics, a True Tone display, and an improved webcam, but unfortunately, the machine features no design changes. Apple began shipping ‌iMac‌ orders out earlier this week, and as the new devices arrive to customers, media sites have also released their own reviews.


Many of the reviews have pointed out that the new ‌iMac‌ is great for working from home, highlighting the upgraded 1080p webcam, improved speakers, and new microphone array as noteworthy features.

True Tone Display

The ‌iMac‌ features the same 5K display that's been used in prior generations with millions of colors, 14.7 million pixels, and 500 nits brightness, but it also features True Tone for the first time, allowing the color temperature of the display to be adjusted to the ambient lighting.

Most reviewers didn't have too much to say about True Tone because we've been using it for years in other Apple products, but TechCrunch called it a nice addition:

This is the first time the company has brought True Tone technology to the ‌iMac‌, using light sensors to adjust the screen to more true to life colors. It's a nice addition, and it all leads to a screen that positively pops. At the end of a long day, I've taken to swiveling the ‌iMac‌ around and using it to watch movies from my couch.

Nano-Texture Glass

Apple added the same nano-texture matte glass option to the ‌iMac‌ that it first introduced with the Pro Display XDR.

Image via The Verge

Not all reviewers received an ‌iMac‌ with nano-texture glass, but those that did were impressed. From Gizmodo:

I absolutely love this glass, though. There's absolutely no glare, at any angle, regardless of what I'm watching or the ambient light in the room. Bright light streaming in from the giant window to my left while watching Tom Hanks' dimly lit drama-on-the-high-seas flick Greyhound (on Apple TV+, natch) was no match for the nano-textured glass. Late afternoon sun hitting the display from behind my shoulder wasn't reflected in the screen one bit. I need this on every device in my life.

The Verge said the nano-texture is "great," but questioned whether it was worth the $500 price tag given that there are unknowns about durability.

My first two big reservations are, unfortunately, the sorts of things that can't be resolved with just two days of testing. One is the price: at $500, it's a super expensive upgrade, and only your tolerance for glare can tell you if it's worth the price. Another thing that might help you decide if it's worth is whether the finish is durable. That's my second reservation: I just don't know. [...]

I asked Apple about the durability of the finish. I was told that they don't want to give anybody the impression that it's fragile, but that, yes: over time, using something too abrasive could mess up that finish. Unlike other screens, there's really no coating on top of the nano finish; it's just etched, bare glass.

Mashable said the nano-texture glass gives the ‌iMac‌ "an updated look" and said it's fingerprint resistant.

While it's not all that noticeable unless you physically feel it, it gives the ‌iMac‌ an updated look. More importantly, it reduces glare and reflectivity, and makes everything look a lot more vibrant. And, unlike the standard glossy display, it's not a fingerprint magnet.

10th-Generation Processors and Radeon GPUs

Gizmodo was impressed with the performance and called the 10-core ‌iMac‌ it tested a "powerhouse" that will last for years to come.

The couple of benchmarks I've run since the ‌iMac‌ arrived on Tuesday indicate that this desktop is a powerhouse. In the Blender test of CPU performance, the ‌iMac‌ rendered an image in 2 minutes and 19 seconds, which is incredibly fast--it's more than two minutes faster than when we benchmarked Intel's 10th-gen Core i9-10900K processor on its own. On Geekbench 4, a synthetic test of overall system performance, the ‌iMac‌'s single-core score of 6382 and multi-core score of 42417 impressed us all. Joanna Nelius, Gizmodo's resident PC and processor expert, exclaimed: "What the hell did Intel do to this CPU?" We plan to run more benchmarks in addition to real-world tests, but these early numbers are promising.

Mashable said that its 10-core review unit with 32GB RAM and Radeon Pro 5700 XT graphics card was too powerful for everyday use.

My review unit was a bit too powerful for my everyday tasks: a 3.6 GHz 10-Core Intel Core i9 processor, 32GB of storage, and that aforementioned Radeon Pro 5700 X graphics card. I can easily say it handled everything I threw at it with ease, but my typical workday doesn't require all that much heavy lifting in terms of hardware.

1080p Camera

The ‌iMac‌ uses an upgraded 1080p camera that's also been improved with the T2 chip, which adds an image signal processor that includes tone mapping, exposure control, and face detection.

Image via The Verge

TechCrunch says the camera is clear and "more than acceptable for teleconferencing needs."

The system sports a number of on-board sensors designed to augment the experience, including face tracking for better shot framing and increased performance in low light.

CNBC liked the face tracking feature that was included because it keeps your face in focus.

Apple tweaked the camera software so that your face is always in focus, even if you move it around the screen, and it does a good job keeping you well-lit even in a relatively dark environment. That's important, say, when you're on a video chat with your team during a cloudy day and don't want it to look like you live in a cave.

The Verge said that for videoconferencers, the 1080p webcam is likely to be the biggest day-to-day improvement.

But there's one spec bump that is wildly out of character for Apple, even in this pandemic year: the quality of the webcam has finally been improved. If you're videoconferencing a lot, the new 1080p webcam is likely going to be the thing that improves your day-to-day the most. I hate to tell you this, but you really do look more professional to your colleagues when your camera is just a little sharper. I don't think it's worth upgrading to a new ‌iMac‌ just for the webcam, of course, but I am glad that Apple has made it better. I also don't know that I'd say it's the best I've used, but it's no longer vaguely embarrassing like most of Apple's other webcams.

Microphone and Speakers

The microphone also got a boost, with Apple adding a studio quality microphone array to accompany the higher-end camera, while the speakers benefitted from the T2 chip, gaining variable EQ for improved balance, higher fidelity, and deeper bass

Image via TechCrunch

TechCrunch deemed the microphone "clear and perfectly suited to teleconferencing," and had the same thing to say about the speakers.

The speakers, too, fill roughly the same needs. They're perfectly good for a teleconference, audio playback and even casual movie watching and music listening. As someone who's slightly obsessive about music listening, I would likely invest in some external speakers to pair with the desktop in the home setting, but the computer audio is well suited for an office.

CNBC: Called the microphone excellent, and said that it a recording made with the microphone sounded like it came from a studio.

The microphones are excellent. Previous iMacs had two front-facing microphones but the new 27-inch ‌iMac‌ adds a third rear-facing one to cut down on background noise. I had a 90-minute video chat last night with folks who were also using the new 27-inch ‌iMac‌ and they sounded really clear. I also heard a demo track recorded by a musician named Mary Spender who recorded herself singing and playing guitar in front of the ‌iMac‌. I'm no audiophile, but it sounded really clear to me, like it was recorded in a studio.

Complaints

There were few complaints about the new ‌iMac‌, but almost all of them focused on the outdated design of the machine. The ‌iMac‌'s design has not been overhauled since 2012 and it continues to feature thick borders.

Some reviewers also expressed interest in the addition of a Touch ID Home Button, which is on Macs like the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, but not the new ‌iMac‌. From The Verge:

One thing that doesn't feel modern at all with the 2020 ‌iMac‌ is logging in. Unless you have an Apple Watch and use it to unlock your computer, the only way to get in is to type out your password like an animal. Apple's T2 chip controls ‌Touch ID‌ fingerprint login on Mac laptops, but Apple opted not to add a fingerprint sensor to the keyboard or a Face ID array in this ‌iMac‌.

Review Videos

A number of YouTubers made hands-on videos with the new ‌iMac‌ for those interested in seeing it in action.

Full Reviews to Read: Six Colors, Mashable, CNBC, TechCrunch, Gizmodo, Pocket-lint, and The Verge.

Related Roundup: iMac
Buyer's Guide: iMac (Buy Now)

Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
Namara
44 minutes ago at 10:02 am
[from the Verge’s review]: “One thing that doesn't feel modern at all with the 2020 iMac is logging in. Unless you have an Apple Watch and use it to unlock your computer, the only way to get in is to type out your password like an animal.”

Like an animal?? Animals can type passwords? ??
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
NoImDirtyDan
36 minutes ago at 10:09 am


Doesn’t matt mean less contrast ratio? Also it’s not fair these you tubers all get given free machines especially when they have money

I am pretty sure they are required to send them back after they finish their review.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Chompineer
41 minutes ago at 10:05 am


"the nano-texture glass gives the ‌iMac‌ "an updated look" and said it's fingerprint resistant."

Can you guess whats coming with the next arm based macbooks?

That would almost certainly be a terrible idea, given how delicate it is and how prone to contact laptop displays are.



Wondering how long these things will be usable, considering the switch to ARM. Maybe 5 years max?

Given that people still use PowerPC Macs... 15+ years?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
MacFather
39 minutes ago at 10:06 am
The Eight-Year old introduction that is still relevant today.

Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Miles Teg
41 minutes ago at 10:04 am
I want to know if you can install and boot off Mojave instead of Catalina.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
dantracht
40 minutes ago at 10:06 am
I for one love the look of these iMacs. I don't get this unending problem with bezels. I never notice them, they don't bother me. Besides, without the bottom "chin" or whatever it's called on these iMacs, where would you put your post-it reminders??

At least my late 2015 27" 5K looks the same as the current models, for just a while longer.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

Apple Announces New 27-Inch iMac With 10th-Gen Processors, Up to 128GB RAM, 1080p Webcam, True Tone, and More

Tuesday August 4, 2020 8:07 am PDT by
Apple today announced a new 27-inch iMac with faster 10th-generation Intel Core processor options, next-generation AMD graphics, up to 128GB of RAM, a higher-resolution 1080p front-facing FaceTime camera, a True Tone display with a nano-texture glass option, a T2 chip, higher fidelity speakers, studio-quality microphones, and more. A breakdown of the new 27-inch iMac's features and specs:10th...
Read Full Article581 comments

Apple May Launch This Year's 'iPhone 12' Lineup in Two Stages, With 6.1-inch Models Debuting First

Monday August 3, 2020 3:14 am PDT by
Apple last week confirmed that its "‌iPhone‌ 12" launch will be delayed this year due to the ongoing global health crisis and restrictions on travel. Apple last year started selling iPhones in late September, but this year, Apple projects supply will be "available a few weeks later," suggesting a release sometime in October. We're expecting a total of four OLED iPhones in 5.4, 6.1, and...
Read Full Article90 comments

Apple-Acquired Dark Sky Officially Shuts Down Android App

Saturday August 1, 2020 3:43 pm PDT by
Apple in March purchased weather app Dark Sky, and at that time, Dark Sky's developers said that the app's Android version would be discontinued on July 1, 2020. However, instead of shuttering the app on that date, the app's developers announced that the discontinuation would be delayed for another month. Now that it's August, Android users are no longer able to access the app, and...
Read Full Article131 comments

Everything New in iOS 14 Beta 4: Apple TV Widget, Search Improvements, Exposure Notification API and More

Tuesday August 4, 2020 11:14 am PDT by
Apple today released the fourth developer betas of iOS and iPadOS 14 for testing purposes, tweaking and refining some of the features and design changes included in the update. Changes get smaller and less notable as the beta testing period goes on, but there are still some noteworthy new features in the fourth beta, which we've highlighted below. - Apple TV widget - There's a new Apple TV...
Read Full Article78 comments

Apple Explains Why You Might See 'Not Charging' When a Mac is Plugged In

Monday August 3, 2020 1:42 pm PDT by
If you have a Mac and have seen a "Not Charging" warning when plugging it in to power, Apple last week released a support document that explains why. Macs running macOS 10.15.5 or later have a Battery Health Management feature to preserve the life of the battery, and occasionally, the Battery Health Management option will cause the Mac to pause its charging for calibration purposes.Depending ...
Read Full Article83 comments

Unreleased iPod Touch with Mac Pro Glossy Black Finish Shared Online

Sunday August 2, 2020 11:32 am PDT by
Twitter user @DongleBookPro has today posted images of what seems to be a first-generation iPod Touch prototype with a 2013 Mac Pro-style glossy black finish. The Twitter user claims that the iPod Touch prototype pictured has "the same coating as the 2013 Mac Pro." Had the finish been selected for the final product, it also would have been similar to the metallic glossy black finish that...
Read Full Article40 comments

Phil Schiller Moving on to Become 'Apple Fellow,' Greg Joswiak Taking Over as Marketing SVP

Tuesday August 4, 2020 10:07 am PDT by
Apple's Phil Schiller is moving on to become an "Apple Fellow," Apple announced today, while Greg Joswiak will take over as Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. Schiller will continue to lead the App Store and Apple Events, but will no longer be in charge of marketing. Apple CEO Tim Cook said he is "thrilled" that Joswiak will be leading the marketing team, and that his...
Read Full Article195 comments

Microsoft to Stop Supporting Office 2016 for Mac in October

Monday August 3, 2020 12:21 pm PDT by
Microsoft's Office 2016 for Mac is set to reach its end of support date on October 13, 2020, and after that date, connecting to Office 365 services using the Office 2016 for Mac software will no longer be supported. Microsoft shared the detail in a support document from July highlighting which versions of Office will be supported for connecting to Office 365 services in the future.Connecting ...
Read Full Article114 comments

8 Third-Party Home Screen Widgets That You Can Try Out Now on iOS 14

Wednesday August 5, 2020 12:56 pm PDT by
One of the biggest new features of iOS 14 is Home Screen widgets, which provide information from apps at a glance. The widgets can be pinned to the Home Screen in various spots and sizes, allowing for many different layouts. When the iOS 14 beta was first released in June, widgets were limited to Apple's own apps like Calendar and Weather, but several third-party developers have begun to test ...
Read Full Article31 comments

Apple Shares Requirements for Default Third-Party Browser and Email Apps With Developers

Monday August 3, 2020 4:28 pm PDT by
Apple in iOS 14 plans to allow users to set a third-party app as the default email or browser app on an iPhone or iPad, replacing the current Apple-made default apps Safari and Mail. Apple hasn't provided many details on the new feature to users, but as noted by MacStories' Federico Vittici, Apple has shared documentation with developers who want their apps to have the option to be set as a...
Read Full Article75 comments