Previously, WhatsApp has allowed users of the encrypted messaging platform to link up to four devices to their account, but only one of those devices could be a smartphone.

Whatsapp Feature
Happily, that's now changed, and WhatsApp has introduced the ability to use the same account on multiple phones. So now you can link another phone as one of up to four additional devices, the same as when you link with WhatsApp on web browsers, tablets, and desktops.

Whether it's an iPhone or an Android phone you choose to add, each linked phone connects to WhatsApp independently, ensuring that your personal messages, media, and calls are end-to-end encrypted. Just be aware that if your primary phone is inactive for a long period of time, you will be automatically logged out of all your companion devices.

Follow the steps below to set up your additional phone with your WhatsApp account, after which you'll be able to switch between phones without signing out and pick up your chats where you left off.

  1. Download and launch WhatsApp on the additional phone you want to use.

  3. Instead of entering the phone number associated with your WhatsApp account, tap the Link to existing account option to generate a QR code.
  4. On your primary phone, open WhatsApp and go to Settings -> Linked Devices.
  5. Tap the Link a device option and scan the QR code using your phone's camera.

It's as simple as that. Once the QR code is scanned and the sync is complete, you'll be able to see all the conversations that you've ‌had on your original phone. You'll also have the ability to send and receive text and voice-based messages, get involved in group chats, and have access to all of the other things that you're used to doing on your ‌primary phone, just now on your companion phone as well.

Tag: WhatsApp

Top Rated Comments

FaustsHausUK Avatar
FaustsHausUK
16 minutes ago at 05:53 am
So now you can link another phone as one of up to four additional devices, the same as when you link with WhatsApp on web browsers, tablets, and desktops.
Infuriatingly, they still don't have a native app for iPad, and block you from installing the iPhone version. My entire family is on Whatsapp, and I miss conversations sometimes because my phone is usually charging - I use my iPad for near everything at home.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ?️ Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?️
13 minutes ago at 05:56 am
First and foremost, where’s the WhatsApp iPad App? ?

Would be nice if this could have been done on an iPad or Apple Watch.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Verita Avatar
Verita
18 minutes ago at 05:52 am
Don't use WhatsApp. Use Signal or Telegram.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Candy Apple+ Nutz Avatar
Candy Apple+ Nutz
14 minutes ago at 05:55 am
[HEADING=2]How to Share All Your Data from Your WhatsApp Account Across Multiple Phones[/HEADING]

Fixed it for you, MR
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iOS 16

Apple Confirms iOS 16.5 Will Be Released Next Week With These New Features

Tuesday May 9, 2023 6:57 am PDT by
In a press release introducing a new Pride Edition band for the Apple Watch today, Apple confirmed that iOS 16.5 and watchOS 9.5 will be released to the public next week. The software updates have been in beta testing since late March. "The new Pride Celebration watch face and iPhone wallpaper will be available next week, and requires watchOS 9.5 and iOS 16.5," said Apple. In addition to...
Read Full Article62 comments
Apple iPad Final Cut Pro lifestyle multicam

Apple Announces Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad With Subscription Models

Tuesday May 9, 2023 6:06 am PDT by
Apple today announced that Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro are coming to the iPad later this month via subscription models. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Apple says that Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro feature all-new touch interfaces that take advantage of multi-touch on the iPad:Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad bring all-new touch interfaces that allow users to...
Read Full Article1009 comments
iPhone 16 Mock Header 1

iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max to Feature Larger 6.3-Inch and 6.9-Inch Displays

Monday May 8, 2023 7:47 pm PDT by
iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models launching in 2024 will feature around 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch display sizes, respectively, according to oft-accurate display industry analyst Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants. Young informed MacRumors that the 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch display sizes are rounded up. In response to our news story, Young said he will reveal the actual sizes to...
Read Full Article266 comments
iPhone 15 Pro Periscope Mock Feature

iPhone 15 Pro Max Again Rumored to Exclusively Feature Periscope Lens With Up to 6x Optical Zoom

Monday May 8, 2023 4:00 pm PDT by
As widely rumored, the iPhone 15 Pro Max will exclusively feature an upgraded Telephoto lens with periscope technology, according to Twitter account @URedditor. In a tweet today, the leaker said they finally independently confirmed this information. Last month, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reiterated that the periscope lens will enable up to 5x-6x optical zoom when shooting photos with the...
Read Full Article127 comments
14 vs 16 inch mbp m2 pro and max feature 1

Apple Begins Selling Refurbished 2023 MacBook Pro Models

Monday May 8, 2023 10:46 am PDT by
Apple today started selling refurbished 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips for the first time in the United States. These models launched in January alongside a new Mac mini, which is not available refurbished yet. The refurbished models are discounted by approximately 15 percent compared to the equivalent brand new configurations. Apple tests, inspects,...
Read Full Article39 comments
General Final Cut Pro Feature

Apple's Mixed Reality Headset Could Run Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro

Tuesday May 9, 2023 8:53 am PDT by
Apple's upcoming AR/VR headset could run the Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro software that Apple created for audio and video professionals, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said today. In a tweet, Gurman said that there's a "very real possibility" that the headset will eventually run Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro. Gurman's comment comes following Apple's announcement of new versions of Final Cut Pro and...
Read Full Article96 comments
iPhone 15 Pro Volume Rocker and Titanium Thumb

iPhone 15 Pro to Feature Major Battery Life Boost

Tuesday May 9, 2023 1:00 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone 15 Pro models could boast considerably better battery life due to major efficiency improvements afforded by the A17 Bionic chip, recent reports suggest. The A17 Bionic chip is widely expected to be manufactured with TSMC's 3nm fabrication process. The next-generation production technique allows chips to use up to 35 percent less power while providing better performance...
Read Full Article