How to Select Camera Aspect Ratio on iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max

As it exists on earlier iPhones, the Camera app offers only a single 1:1 aspect ratio shooting mode called Square, for taking Instagram-style shots, meaning users can only select different ratios later in the editing mode of the Photos app.
However, on iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max, users can choose between three aspect ratio options when shooting in the Camera app: 1:1, 4:3, and 16:9. To get to the different shooting modes, follow these steps.
- Launch the Camera app, then tap the chevron at the top of the viewfinder (or to the side of it, if you're shooting in landscape) to reveal the hidden drawer.
- Tap the 4:3 button in the toolset that appears directly below (or to the side of) the viewfinder.
- Select your preferred aspect ratio from the expanded 4:3 button menu.
- Proceed to take your shot.