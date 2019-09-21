How to Select Camera Aspect Ratio on iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max

Apple has redesigned the native Camera app on the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro to make space for the various additional shooting options available in its new flagship phones, and one particularly welcome change is the introduction of different aspect ratio shooting modes.


As it exists on earlier iPhones, the Camera app offers only a single 1:1 aspect ratio shooting mode called Square, for taking Instagram-style shots, meaning users can only select different ratios later in the editing mode of the Photos app.

However, on iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max, users can choose between three aspect ratio options when shooting in the Camera app: 1:1, 4:3, and 16:9. To get to the different shooting modes, follow these steps.

  1. Launch the Camera app, then tap the chevron at the top of the viewfinder (or to the side of it, if you're shooting in landscape) to reveal the hidden drawer.

  2. Tap the 4:3 button in the toolset that appears directly below (or to the side of) the viewfinder.

  3. Select your preferred aspect ratio from the expanded 4:3 button menu.

  4. Proceed to take your shot.
Note that the 1:1 and 16:9 ratios are non-destructive. In other words, you can re-crop them in the editing window if you later decide you want to return to the typical 4:3 frame.

