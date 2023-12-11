If you have an iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro Max, iOS 17.2 allows you to record spatial video for viewing in the Photos app on Apple's forthcoming Vision Pro headset. Here's how you can do it.

spatial video apple visioin pro
Apple's Vision Pro headset is expected to be released around March 2024. Until then, one way you can prepare for it is to use your iPhone to record videos in a special format called spatial video that is made to be viewed on Apple's headset.

When viewed on iPhone, spatial video appear as normal videos, but they provide an immersive viewing experience on Vision Pro that is almost three-dimensional. Combined with advanced computational videography techniques and HEVC compression, spatial memories are saved in a relatively compact file size, recorded at 30 frames per second at 1080p, and taking up to 130MB of storage space for one minute of video.

Enabling Spatial Video

  1. Open the Settings app on your iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max.
  2. Select Camera ➝ Formats.
  3. Scroll down to "Video Capture" and toggle on the switch next to Spatial Video for Apple Vision Pro.

settings

Recording Spatial Video

Apple says that spatial video is best recorded when your iPhone is stable and in landscape orientation. In the Camera app, switch to Video recording and then look for the Vision Pro headset icon in the viewfinder. Tap the icon to switch to spatial video mode. When you are ready to record, simply hit the red record button.

camera
Remember that a spatial video will look like a normal video if you watch it in the Photos app on your iPhone. But there is nothing to stop you from recording special moments in spatial video so that you can experience them on Apple Vision Pro when the headset is released in early 2024.

You can find all of the spatial videos you capture within a new Spatial album in the Photos app, and all of your spatial videos will sync across their devices with iCloud.

Popular Stories

New iOS 17

Apple Releases iOS 17.2 With Journal App and More

Monday December 11, 2023 10:01 am PST by
Apple today released iOS 17.2 and iPadOS 17.2, the second major updates to the iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 operating systems that came out in September. The new software comes over a month after Apple released iOS 17.1 and iPadOS 17.1, updates that brought new AirDrop, StandBy, and Apple Music features. iOS 17.2 and iPadOS 17.2 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going...
Read Full Article149 comments
best buy snowflakes

Best Buy's New Weekend Sale Has Record Low Prices on MacBook Pro and MacBook Air

Friday December 8, 2023 7:37 am PST by
Best Buy's month-long holiday sale continues this weekend with multiple all-time low prices on Apple's line of MacBook Pro and MacBook Air computers. In addition to Apple notebooks, Best Buy's event has discounts sitewide on home appliances, TVs, video games, and more. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive...
Read Full Article15 comments
iOS 17

iOS 17.2 Will Add These 12 New Features to Your iPhone

Friday December 1, 2023 12:19 pm PST by
iOS 17.2 has been in beta testing for over a month, and it should be released to all users in a few more weeks. The software update includes many new features and changes for iPhones, including the dozen that we have highlighted below. iOS 17.2 is expected to be released to the public in mid-December. To learn about even more features coming in the update, check out our full list. Journal ...
Read Full Article
top stories 9dec2023

Top Stories: iOS 17.2 Coming Soon, New iPads in Early 2024, and More

Saturday December 9, 2023 6:00 am PST by
Apple's final set of major operating system updates for 2023 appears to be right around the corner, with iOS 17.2 and related updates likely coming next week to deliver a number of new features and improvements. This week also saw rumors about forthcoming updates for the iPad lineup and the MacBook Air, as well as the iPhone 16, so read on below for all the details on these stories and more! ...
Read Full Article15 comments
beeper mini

Apple Confirms It Shut Down iMessage for Android App Beeper Mini

Sunday December 10, 2023 3:44 am PST by
Apple today confirmed that it took steps to shut down the functionality of Beeper Mini, an app that enabled Android users to send and receive iMessages. Apple emphasized its commitment to user privacy and security, explaining that the move was necessitated by the potential risks Beeper Mini's techniques posed, including metadata exposure and susceptibility to spam and phishing attacks....
Read Full Article365 comments
beeper mini

Apple Puts a Stop to Beeper Mini's iMessage for Android Feature

Friday December 8, 2023 2:24 pm PST by
Apple appears to have closed the loophole that Beeper Mini used to bring iMessage to Android, putting a stop to blue bubbles from Android devices. Beeper Mini quit working earlier today, with users receiving "failed to lookup on server: lookup request timed out" error messages. Beeper said on Twitter that it is investigating the issue, but Beeper CEO Eric Migicovsky told TechCrunch that "all ...
Read Full Article473 comments
apple watch black friday

Apple Watch Ultra 2 Hits New Record Low Price of $699, Alongside Series 9 and SE Sales

Friday December 8, 2023 8:55 am PST by
Amazon has a few big discounts on Apple Watch today, headlined by a new all-time low price on the Apple Watch Ultra 2. Many of these watches can be delivered by Christmas, with delivery dates around the middle of next week for most models. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site ...
Read Full Article25 comments
2021 Magic Keyboard Blue

What's Next for the iPad Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil

Friday December 8, 2023 4:19 pm PST by
The iPad lineup is getting a major overhaul in 2024, with Apple introducing two new iPad Pro models and two new iPad Air models. To go along with the new iPads, Apple plans to debut updated versions of both the Magic Keyboard and the Apple Pencil. Magic Keyboard Apple is overhauling the Magic Keyboard, introducing a sturdier frame that's made from aluminum rather than the more malleable...
Read Full Article127 comments