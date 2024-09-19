In iOS 18, Apple has introduced a new feature that allows you to continue playing audio from your iPhone's speakers while recording video in the Camera app. Whether you're creating a music video or simply want background music for your recordings, this new option offers you greater creative control over your ‌iPhone‌ videos.

Previously in iOS 17, starting a video recording would automatically pause any audio playback on your ‌iPhone‌. However, ‌iOS 18‌ allows you to change this behavior, thanks to a new Camera setting.

Here's how to enable audio playback during video recording in ‌iOS 18‌:

Open the Settings app on your ‌iPhone‌. Scroll down and tap Camera. Tap Record Sound. Toggle on the Allow Audio Playback option.

Once enabled, your ‌iPhone‌ will no longer automatically pause audio when you start recording video in the Camera app. Bear in mind that when playing audio through your ‌iPhone‌'s speaker while recording, the audio will be captured in mono.

This new option provides more flexibility than the previous workaround of using QuickTake in Photo mode, which allowed for continued audio playback but at a lower video quality. With ‌iOS 18‌, however, you can now enjoy full Video mode quality while maintaining your desired audio playback.