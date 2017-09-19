What's New in Maps in iOS 11: Indoor Mapping, Lane Guidance and Speed Limits

Tuesday September 19, 2017 5:24 PM PDT by Juli Clover
The Maps app in iOS 11 is outfitted with several new features that significantly improve the app's functionality. Indoor maps let you find restaurants, bathrooms, and other locations in airports and malls, while other new features like speed limits and lane guidance improve turn-by-turn directions.

Fun fact: In iOS 11, Apple has also updated the Maps icon. The new version is meant to show off a corner of Apple Park, Apple's new campus with its now-famous enormous ring-shaped main building.

Indoor Mapping


For the first time, Apple is introducing detailed indoor maps in iOS 11, finally making use of all those mapping companies that it's purchased over the course of the last few years.


iOS 11 includes indoor maps of select malls and airports around the world, displaying full layouts of each location with icons for restaurants, elevators, bathrooms, shops, and other notable indoor landmarks. In airports, you'll see a clear view of the different terminals and gates so you can find your way to your flight.


Right now, indoor mapping is limited to a handful of malls and airports, but Apple says support will be dramatically expanded over time.

Lane Guidance


If you've ever missed a turn because the Maps app didn't let you know what lane to be in, you're going to be happy with the changes made in iOS 11. With a new lane guidance feature, Maps will always let you know what lane you should be in so you'll never miss a sudden turn or an exit.


Lane guidance displays the number of lanes on the road and highlights the lane you're supposed to be in. It is currently available in the United States and China.

Speed Limits


Speed limits, initially launching in the United States and United Kingdom, is a small but highly useful change, and it's one of those features that makes you wonder why it wasn't in the Maps app all along. Speed limits displays the speed limit of the road you're on right on your iPhone's display when you're using turn-by-turn directions.


Light Guidance


For routes that you travel often, there's an option to enable "Light Guidance." Light Guidance, previously available to CarPlay users, cuts down on the directions you receive, since you likely know the route, and instead displays an overview of the trip and alternative routes.

Augmented Reality Flyover


When using the Flyover feature in iOS 11, you can explore cities by tilting and moving your device, mimicking the feel of actually being in the citing you're looking at. You can rotate the iPhone or iPad 360 degrees in the new Flyover mode for a much more immersive experience, and it will even move forward as you walk forward in real life.

Related Roundup: iOS 11
Tag: Apple Maps
Avatar
fairuz
1 hour ago at 05:47 pm
Nice. I've been waiting for lane guidance, a feature of Google Maps I've been missing.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Uaaerospace2
1 hour ago at 05:48 pm

I was always the first to install the updates and lately betas, this year, no beta and not really interested in upgrading to iOS 11, I don't even care about Watch OS4

Really think that Apple is loosing the magic.

Cool story bro. Care to share anything useful to the conversation?

Lane guidance is the one feature of google maps that I really missed. I hated how Google maps app drained my battery but had to use Google maps when I needed that info. Glad it’s in the included maps app now.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
DisneyEcho
1 hour ago at 05:41 pm
How do you turn on Light Guidance in Maps?
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
wolfshades
1 hour ago at 05:42 pm
Lane guidance and speed limits are pretty cool additions and you’re right: these should have been there all along. Apple always meant to take on Google with their maps. I’d say with his iteration they’ve made an excellent start.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
ATC
1 hour ago at 05:33 pm
It also now has one-finger zoom, borrowed from Google Maps. Now if only they can borrow Google Maps' data : )
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
bchery21
1 hour ago at 05:47 pm

It also now has one-finger zoom, borrowed from Google Maps. Now if only they can borrow Google Maps' data : )


One finger zoom is a nice, welcomed addition!
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Mtmspa
28 minutes ago at 06:19 pm

I was always the first to install the updates and lately betas, this year, no beta and not really interested in upgrading to iOS 11, I don't even care about Watch OS4

Really think that Apple is loosing the magic.


Nope. All the upgrades are great. Especially the watch.
[doublepost=1505870667][/doublepost]

Still uses Apple Maps data unfortunately :(. Times are always off, traffic data never right.. can they just give up already and use Google Maps data??? I swear Google Maps must be the first app people install on an iPhone when they get it.


Never installed any google apps. Apple maps works great for me.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Zadigre
52 minutes ago at 05:56 pm

How do you turn on Light Guidance in Maps?


I would like to know too!
Rating: 1 Votes
