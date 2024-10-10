Apple Maps in iOS 18 introduces two helpful new features: a centralized Library for saved content and the ability to add personal notes to locations. Here's how to take advantage of these new tools.

Generic iOS 18 Maps Feature

Using the New Library

Apple's iOS 18 update brings significant improvements to the Maps app, and streamlines the process of saving and organizing your favorite locations. Building on the existing Guides feature, the new version introduces a simple "+" button on location listings for quick saving.

A new Library menu now houses all of your saved places, including those from Guides and Pinned locations. The Library also automatically incorporates previously saved locations, offering a comprehensive view of your favorite spots.

ios 18 maps library
You can individually search through your Pinned, Places, Guides, and Routes collections, and use the three-dot button to sort them by date added, name, or distance, and toggle between list and grid views. The update also enables direct saving of new locations from within the Library itself, via the + Add button.

In summary, the new Library consolidates content that was previously spread across different sections of the app, which makes your saved place information a lot more accessible.

Adding Notes to Locations

iOS 18 also introduces the ability to add personal notes to any location in Apple Maps. This feature allows you to jot down reminders, impressions, or any other information you want to associate with a specific place. To add a note:

  1. Search for or tap on a location in Maps.
  2. Tap the More button (three dots) in the location's information card.
  3. Tap Add a Note.
  4. Type your note, then tap Done.

maps

Your notes are private and stored only on devices logged into your Apple account. This feature can be particularly useful for remembering details about restaurants, marking meeting spots, or keeping track of places you want to visit.

These new features in iOS 18's Maps app offer enhanced organization and personalization, and there are other additional tools checking out that we've covered elsewhere, including custom routes, hiking trails, and a new Search Here function.

