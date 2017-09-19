How to Find Notifications in iOS 11's New Lock Screen and Cover Sheet

Tuesday September 19, 2017 11:58 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Apple made waves last year when it completely redesigned how the lock screen functions on iOS 10 by removing the iPhone's well-known "Slide to Unlock" instruction from the screen. The improvements allowed for a more seamless unlocking experience on iPhones that supported Raise to Wake and Touch ID, and with iOS 11 that process isn't changing (although there are still ways to get around it thanks to Accessibility options).

The main change in iOS 11's lock screen is how the new software deals with notifications and the methods you'll have to go through in finding a push notification you might have missed.

Finding Notifications in iOS 11's Lock Screen




  1. Awaken your iPhone by using Raise to Wake or tapping the lock button.


  2. Swipe up from the middle of the screen to find a list of notifications, and continue scrolling for older notifications.


  3. On any one notification, swipe left-to-right to open it directly.


  4. Or, swipe right-to-left to "view" or "clear" it.

Accessing the New Cover Sheet




  1. Unlock your iPhone.


  2. Swipe down from the top edge of the screen to bring up the all-new Cover Sheet.


  3. You can interact with notifications as before, and 3D Touch the "x" to clear them all.


  4. Swipe left-to-right (avoiding notifications) to enter the Today section and find your widgets.


  5. Back on the notification screen, swipe right-to-left to enter the Camera.


  6. Swipe up from the very bottom edge of the screen or press the home button to dismiss the Cover Sheet.

With Cover Sheet, the "Notification Center" of iOS 10 has been replaced with a screen that looks visually just like your lock screen, and functions essentially the same way. Notifications are displayed in reverse chronological order, starting with the latest unseen notifications, continuing with "Earlier Today" if you have any missed notifications from the past 24 hours, and then extending into previous days.

Those who purchase an iPhone X later in the year should also note that the redesigned iPhone will house Cover Sheet in its own unique area. When the iPhone X is unlocked, instead of swiping down from the top edge of the smartphone, you'll have to swipe down from the top left ear to bring up your notifications.

Avatar
roland.g
43 minutes ago at 12:04 pm
So everyone start using iOS 11. Swipe down for Cover Sheet and up for Control Center.

Ok. Now you've got your iPhone X a month or 5 later. Do the opposite. Hmm...
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
jeremiah256
38 minutes ago at 12:09 pm
The ease, discoverability, and standardization of iOS is, or was, one of the main points I’d bring up when asked about the difference between iOS and Android. This isn’t helping.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Neepman
33 minutes ago at 12:13 pm

Would be nice if the gestures were the same on both the lockscreen and springboard but at least when I clear something from the lockscreen it clears it from the springboard pull down. But apple bring back the option of grouping notifications by app and clearing all by app. Crazy that this doesn't exist.

Crazy? How about 10 years of iOS and STILL no way to lock down app deletion in settings that can be so easily caused by a few careless fingers.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Neepman
37 minutes ago at 12:10 pm
Changes all so stupidly unnecessary. Looking forward to all the calls from my more senior relatives trying to talk them through this.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
itsmilo
12 minutes ago at 12:35 pm

The fact that we need an article explaining how to access something that is supposed to be so simple speaks volumes of today’s iOS.

“When I look for good design, I look for something which is easy to use, approachable, friendly, you can use it without a manual, it’s fun.”

- Scott Forstall

Please bring that guy back. I don’t even want to hear anyone bring up skeumorphism, either, that is irrelevant. I didn’t hear anyone complaining about using their iOS devices and how bad, lacking detail, laggy, and inconsistent things were from iOS 1-6 (apart from some lacking features) to the widespread extent we have today.


Multitasking on iPad is the most confusing thing ever. I dont think anyone i know will even be aware of its existence to be honest. So much swiping and flipping around
Rating: 1 Votes
