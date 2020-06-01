Related Discussion
How to Change Where Screenshots Are Saved on Your Mac

by

When you take a screenshot on your Mac – using the Shift-Command-3 shortcut to capture the whole screen, or Shift-Command-4 to capture a portion of it – the image files are saved straight to your desktop. This can result in this:


If you'd like to change that default save location to somewhere different, simply follow the steps below. Alternately, if you're running macOS Mojave or later, you can press Shift-Command-5 to invoke the screen capture panel, and use the Save options in there.

How to Change Where Screenshots Get Saved on Mac

  1. Open a Finder window and press Shift-Command-N to create a new folder where you want your screenshots to be saved, and give the folder a recognizable name.

  2. Launch the Terminal app (found in Applications/Utilities).
    terminal

  3. Type in the following command and then press the spacebar, but don't hit Enter just yet: defaults write com.apple.screencapture location
    terminal

  4. Now drag the folder you just created into the Terminal window. The folder's path should appear after the command you typed in. Press Enter.

Your captured images will now be saved in the designated folder whenever you use the screenshot shortcuts.

Important note: Do not delete this folder until you've changed the save location to somewhere else using the same Terminal command, or you'll run into issues. If you want to switch things back in future so that images are saved on your desktop again, simply input the Terminal command as above, but change the path to ~/Desktop.

Avatar
Darth-Kylie
30 minutes ago at 04:20 am
In Catalina, Shift-Cmd-5, click Options, choose Other Location. Sticky setting.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Ritsuka
21 minutes ago at 04:29 am


In Catalina, Shift-Cmd-5, click Options, choose Other Location. Sticky setting.

Yup, there is no need to use Terminal…
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
chucker23n1
21 minutes ago at 04:29 am


In Catalina, Shift-Cmd-5, click Options, choose Other Location. Sticky setting.

Yup. This is a helpful article, but it's actually unnecessary as of Mojave — there's no more need for the Terminal for this. The cmd-shift-5 changes the same setting. Try this:

~> defaults read com.apple.screencapture target

It'll answer "file".

Now, hit cmd-shift-5, and select Options → Clipboard. And do it again:

~> defaults read com.apple.screencapture target

It'll answer "clipboard".
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
darkpaw
12 minutes ago at 04:38 am
Couple of issues with this. If you're writing out steps, they really need to be correct, or you end up confusing the user, someone who may never have used Terminal before.

Step 1: You don't need to click the folder's name, because when you press Shift + Command + N, the folder's name is already highlighted for editing. Also, you can always just press Enter to rename a file.

Step 3: Be sure to tell the user to add a space at the end, or their Terminal command will be "defaults write com.apple.screencapture locationFOLDER". I realise that the text on the article does have the space at the end, but a non-expert won't know that it's meant to be there unless you point it out to them.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
