In iOS 17.2, Apple lets you customize the alert tone used by your iPhone for default notifications. This is good news for anyone who does not like the "Rebound" tone that Apple introduced in iOS 17.

ios 17 default alert
In previous versions of iOS, Apple allowed users to choose a ring tone and a text tone, as well as custom alert sounds for email, calendar, and reminder alerts. Anything else that threw up notifications used a default sound, and there was no way to change it.

With ‌iOS 17‌, Apple then changed the original default alert sound, from "Tri-tone" to "Rebound." Many users disliked the change, with some arguing that the new sound is harder to hear. So the new ability in iOS 17.2 to change the default sound to whatever you like should come as welcome news.

To change the tone - as well as the haptic vibration – of notifications from apps that use the default sound, follow these steps.

  1. Open the Settings app on your ‌iPhone‌.
  2. Tap Sounds & Haptics.
  3. Select Default Alerts.
  4. Choose a sound for the alert tone. You can use one from Apple's built-in options, buy a tone from the Tone Store, or opt for no sound (None) instead.
  5. To change the accompanying haptic vibration, tap through to Haptics. There you can choose a vibration from the pre-set options, make your own via Create New Vibration, or opt for None.

settings

After completing the steps above, any notification sound that uses the default alert tone will use the sound you selected. If you're not happy with your changes, you can use the same steps to revert to the original "Rebound" default alert.

Top Rated Comments

MaxBurn Avatar
MaxBurn
32 minutes ago at 04:44 am
How many of you went right back to Tri-tone? It's what I'm used to hearing for those apps and it was pretty clear.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
deebinem Avatar
deebinem
38 minutes ago at 04:37 am
Glad to see more "options" becoming available on things/settings with more updates. Too bad this is pointless for me as my phone is constantly on silent! ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

New iOS 17

Apple Releases iOS 17.2 With Journal App and More

Monday December 11, 2023 10:01 am PST by
Apple today released iOS 17.2 and iPadOS 17.2, the second major updates to the iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 operating systems that came out in September. The new software comes over a month after Apple released iOS 17.1 and iPadOS 17.1, updates that brought new AirDrop, StandBy, and Apple Music features. iOS 17.2 and iPadOS 17.2 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going...
Read Full Article152 comments
Apple TV 2022 Feature Blue

Apple Releases tvOS 17.2 With Revamped Apple TV App

Monday December 11, 2023 9:58 am PST by
Apple today released tvOS 17.2, the second major update to the tvOS 17 operating system that came out in September 2023. tvOS 17.2 comes more than a month after tvOS 17.1, an update that expanded the availability of the Enhanced Dialogue feature. tvOS 17.2 can be downloaded using the Settings app on the ‌Apple TV‌. Go to System > Software Update to get the new software. ‌Apple TV‌...
Read Full Article44 comments
iPhone 16 Side Feature

iPhone 16 Pro Rumored to Have These 12 New Features

Monday December 11, 2023 10:46 am PST by
While the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are still over nine months away from launching, there are already several rumors about the devices. Below, we have recapped new features and changes expected for the devices so far. These are some of the key changes rumored for the iPhone 16 Pro models as of December 2023:Larger displays: The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be equipped...
Read Full Article
ios stolen device protection

iOS 17.3 Beta Adds New Stolen Device Protection Feature to iPhone

Tuesday December 12, 2023 10:20 am PST by
The first iOS 17.3 beta rolling out to developers today includes a new "Stolen Device Protection" feature that is designed to add an additional layer of security in the event someone has stolen your iPhone and also obtained the device's passcode. Earlier this year, The Wall Street Journal's Joanna Stern and Nicole Nguyen reported about instances of thieves spying on a victim's iPhone...
Read Full Article98 comments
macos sonoma feature purple green

Apple Releases macOS Sonoma 14.2 With Enhanced AutoFill, New Widgets, Apple Music Updates and More

Monday December 11, 2023 10:00 am PST by
Apple today released macOS Sonoma 14.2, the second major update to the macOS Sonoma operating system that initially came out in late September. macOS Sonoma 14.2 comes six weeks after the launch of macOS Sonoma 14.1. The ‌‌macOS Sonoma 14.2‌ update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Settings. Apple has also released macOS 13.6.3...
Read Full Article75 comments
iOS 17 and 18 Feature

These Seven New iOS 17 and iOS 18 Features Are Expected Next Year

Monday December 11, 2023 6:55 am PST by
Heading into 2024, there are several preannounced or rumored iOS 17 and iOS 18 features that are expected to launch throughout the year. Below, we have listed seven iOS features that should be released for the iPhone in 2024, including collaborative Apple Music playlists, AirPlay on hotel room TVs, app sideloading in the European Union, next-generation CarPlay, roadside assistance via...
Read Full Article29 comments
iOS 17

33 New Things Your iPhone Can Do in iOS 17.2

Tuesday December 12, 2023 1:57 am PST by
Apple has made available for download its major end-of-year iPhone software update, iOS 17.2, featuring a large number of features and changes that users have been anticipating for quite a while. Below, we've listed 33 new things that your iPhone can do once you've installed the update. Check Settings ➝ General ➝ Software Update on your device to get downloading. 1. Help You Keep a Daily ...
Read Full Article153 comments