What Do You Want to See From Apple in 2024?

by

Last Friday, we shared our annual What to Expect Guide that covers everything we're expecting to see from Apple in 2024, based on current rumors and historical product release information.

What to Expect from Apple in 2024 Feature 2
We're going to see the launch of the Vision Pro early in the year, followed by new OLED iPad Pro models, a new version of the AirPods, an iPad Air in a new size, an Apple Watch that has blood pressure monitoring and sleep detection, and of course, refreshed iPhone 16 models with a host of new features.

While we know what we're expecting to see from Apple in 2024, we want to hear from the MacRumors community. What are you hoping to see Apple release this year?

Are you looking forward to generative AI? Crossing your fingers for new iPhone features? What would you like to see in iOS 18? Will you buy Apple's Vision Pro headset?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments, and take a look at our What to Expect Guide to see an overview of the current rumors. We'll be hearing a lot more about Apple's 2024 product plans in the coming months, and we'll have in-depth coverage at MacRumors.com.

If you want to discuss Apple's upcoming products, our MacRumors forums are an excellent resource, plus they're a great place to get help on current Apple products, software, and so much more.

We'd like to thank our readers and our forum members for making MacRumors the number one source for Apple news, rumors, and advice. MacRumors celebrated its 23rd birthday this year, and that's thanks to our dedicated supporters. We are looking forward to another year of rumors and product launches in 2024. Happy New Year!

Top Rated Comments

Born Again Avatar
Born Again
31 minutes ago at 08:14 am
I have an easy one.

Lower prices.

128 gb minimum phone storage.

5 Gb cloud storage is evil. Start the base storage based on what phone size someone purchased.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
eicca Avatar
eicca
38 minutes ago at 08:08 am
Proper UX and features/changes that actually add value instead of just moving things around and making them worse to use.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
pappkristof Avatar
pappkristof
35 minutes ago at 08:10 am
iMac Pro 27” or 32”.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
pappkristof Avatar
pappkristof
25 minutes ago at 08:21 am

Bring back more accessories like AirPort, better HomeKit infrastructure
I still use my TimeCapsule. I’d instantly buy a new one.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ElectricPotato Avatar
ElectricPotato
23 minutes ago at 08:22 am
More emojis!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Lioness~ Avatar
Lioness~
22 minutes ago at 08:24 am
11-12" Mac Book (Air)
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
