What Do You Want to See From Apple in 2024?

Last Friday, we shared our annual What to Expect Guide that covers everything we're expecting to see from Apple in 2024, based on current rumors and historical product release information.



We're going to see the launch of the Vision Pro early in the year, followed by new OLED iPad Pro models, a new version of the AirPods, an iPad Air in a new size, an Apple Watch that has blood pressure monitoring and sleep detection, and of course, refreshed iPhone 16 models with a host of new features.

While we know what we're expecting to see from Apple in 2024, we want to hear from the MacRumors community. What are you hoping to see Apple release this year?

Are you looking forward to generative AI? Crossing your fingers for new iPhone features? What would you like to see in iOS 18? Will you buy Apple's Vision Pro headset?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments, and take a look at our What to Expect Guide to see an overview of the current rumors. We'll be hearing a lot more about Apple's 2024 product plans in the coming months.

