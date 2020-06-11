Guides
Arm Macs Are Coming

Arm-based Macs are expected to be announced at WWDC 2020

Top Five Calculator Tips for iPhone

by

Most iPhone users will be aware of their device's built-in calculator, but not everyone will know some of the tricks that you can perform with the app that can save you time. Here are some of our favorite tips.

1. Swipe to Delete Numbers

It's a common misconception that if you type the wrong number into the Calculator app, you have to start the whole sum all over again. Happily, that isn't the case: Simply swipe right or left with a finger across the number display to remove the last number you typed, and repeat the action if necessary to remove several numbers.

calculator

2. Scientific calculator

The default calculator app includes a built-in scientific calculator that you can use to perform logarithms, square roots, trigonometric calculations, and more advanced math equations.

calculator
To access the scientific calculator, simply rotate your iPhone to landscape mode. If it's not showing up, make sure the portrait orientation lock is disabled in Control Center. To switch back to the regular calculator, rotate your phone to portrait mode.

3. Copy and Paste

You don't need to memorize the results of your calculations to input them into other apps. Use the clipboard functions instead - just long press on the number field to copy or paste the result.

calculator

4. Copy Last Result

If you've switched to another app, you can still quickly paste the last figure that you calculated without returning to the calculator to copy it.

calculator
Using either a swipe up or a swipe down, launch the Control Center on your iPhone, then long press the Calculator button, and you'll see a handy option to Copy Last Result.

5. Spotlight Calculations

Did you know that calculator functions are built into Spotlight Search on your iPhone?

spotlight
Simply swipe down from the Home screen to bring up Spotlight, and you can perform basic calculations by typing them directly into the Search field at the top of the screen without having to open the Calculator app.

Bonus Tip for Apple Watch Users

The Calculator app on Apple Watch comes with a couple of additional features that make short work of calculating how much you should tip and how much each person in a group owes if you're splitting a bill.

The steps below show you how it's done. Note that the two features can be used together, but you can also use them independently by selecting a 0% tip and changing the number of people, or changing the tip and leaving the People field set to 1.

  1. Launch the Calculator app on your Apple Watch.
  2. Enter the total amount of the bill.
  3. Tap the TIP button in the top-right corner, just left of the divide button.
  4. With the Tip field highlighted in green, turn your watch's Digital Crown to change the percentage.
  5. To split the bill between a group of people, tap People and then use the Digital Crown to change the number (the maximum is 50).

You'll see the total amount below the two fields change to reflect your tip adjustments, and the amount below that will change depending on how many people are paying.

Here's another little tip: If you don't use the TIP function, you can actually change the button on the calculator layout to a standard percentage (%) function. Simply press firmly on the main calculator screen and tap either Tip Function or Percent.

Top Stories

New iMac With 'iPad Pro Design Language' and Thin Bezels Reportedly Coming at WWDC

Tuesday June 9, 2020 7:02 am PDT by
WWDC is shaping up to see some significant Mac news, starting with word earlier today that Apple will be beginning its shift to its own Arm-based processors, and now leaker Sonny Dickson is claiming that Apple will be introducing a redesigned iMac at the event. MacRumors mockup of iPad Pro-style iMac According to Dickson, the new iMac will have "iPad Pro design language" and thinner bezels...
379 comments

iPhone 12 Production Expected to Begin in July

Tuesday June 9, 2020 7:44 am PDT by
Apple will complete the second phase of its "EVT" or "Engineering Validation and Testing" stage for its upcoming iPhone 12 lineup at the end of June and begin production of the models in July, according to a paywalled DigiTimes report. The wording of the report suggests that all iPhone 12 models will enter production next month, but it is unclear if that will result in all models launching...
52 comments

Apple Stops Signing iOS 13.5 After Releasing iOS 13.5.1 With Jailbreak Patch

Monday June 8, 2020 3:10 pm PDT by
Following the release of iOS 13.5.1 on June 1, Apple has stopped signing iOS 13.5, which means downgrading to that version of iOS is no longer possible. iOS 13.5.1 included a fix for the vulnerability that enabled the unc0ver jailbreaking tool that was released on May 24. The unc0ver jailbreak was compatible with all versions of iOS up to iOS 13.5, but since it has been patched in iOS...
54 comments

Five iOS Apps Worth Checking Out - June 2020

Tuesday June 9, 2020 2:06 pm PDT by
On our YouTube channel, we have an ongoing video series designed to highlight new, interesting, and useful iOS apps that we think are worth downloading and checking out. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. There are so many apps in the iOS App Store that it can be difficult to find new apps to download, plus it's easy to overlook great apps that are a bit older. This...
29 comments

iPhone 4 Turns 10: 'Stop Me If You've Already Seen This'

Monday June 8, 2020 8:16 am PDT by
Sunday marked the 10th anniversary of Steve Jobs introducing the iPhone 4 and FaceTime at WWDC 2010 in San Francisco. A few months prior to the keynote, photos of a prototype iPhone 4 were leaked by Gizmodo after an Apple engineer accidentally left the device behind at a bar in Redwood City, California, leading Jobs to quip "stop me if you've already seen this." iPhone 4 featured an...
150 comments

Apple Expected to Announce Arm-Based Mac Plans at WWDC, Transition Away From Intel to Begin in 2021

Tuesday June 9, 2020 4:56 am PDT by
Apple plans to announce its upcoming shift to Arm-based Macs at its virtual WWDC event later this month, giving developers several months to prepare for the transition, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The report claims that the first Arm-based Macs will be released in 2021, adding that Apple plans to eventually transition its entire lineup of Mac notebooks and desktops to the...
656 comments

MacRumors Exclusive: Save Up to 40% on Anker's USB-C Chargers, Portable Batteries, and More

Monday June 8, 2020 9:05 am PDT by
MacRumors and Anker are partnering up again this month to offer our readers savings on useful accessories like USB-C to Lightning cables, portable batteries, wireless chargers, and wall chargers. All of the devices in this sale can be found on Amazon. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us...
9 comments

Apple to Launch In-Store Mac Trade-In Program in the U.S. and Canada Next Week

Tuesday June 9, 2020 12:50 pm PDT by
Apple is planning to launch a Mac trade-in program at its retail stores in the United States and Canada next week, reports Bloomberg. The new program, which kicks off on June 15 in the United States and June 18 in Canada, will allow customers to exchange a Mac for credit that can be put on a gift card or used to cut the cost of a new computer. Apple has long allowed Mac trade-ins on its...
95 comments

Apple Releases Apple Watch Sport Bands in New Summer Colors

Monday June 8, 2020 10:26 am PDT by
Apple today updated its Sport Bands designed for the Apple Watch with new summer colors that include Seafoam, Vitamin C, Linen Blue, and Coastal Gray. The new bands, which are priced at $49 each like other Sport Bands, can be purchased from Apple's online store and the bands should also be in Apple retail stores that are open in the near future. The bands are available in both 40 and 44mm...
71 comments

Apple Webpage Promotes Unique Benefits of iPhone and Apple Watch Integration

Tuesday June 9, 2020 1:46 am PDT by
Apple has launched a new webpage showcasing the tight integration between iPhone and Apple Watch. "Add them together. Multiply their power," reads the minisite, which highlights the benefits that come with using the two devices in tandem. Get directions on iPhone and a tap on your wrist when you need to turn. Check your heart rate on Apple Watch and track it over the last hour, day, month,...
28 comments