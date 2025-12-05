MacRumors 2025 Holiday Gift Guide

If you're looking for the perfect tech or tech-adjacent present for someone who loves Apple products or just uses them daily, I have a few suggestions that might be helpful to you this holiday season.



These are some of our favorite products, many of which I use personally or have gifted to our friends and family members in the past. If you're still looking for a present for someone that's hard to shop for, check out the list.

For Apple fans or fans of classic PCs, the Maclock is a tiny Macintosh 128K that works as an alarm clock. It is super detailed and has all of the design touches of the original, and there's even a tiny floppy disk that turns it on when you put it in.



There are multiple display modes, and it can tell you the time, day of the week, and temperature, plus it is a functional alarm clock. There's also a classic Mac face you can set it to. I haven't gifted it yet, but I bought one of these a few weeks ago. It does ship from China, so order ASAP.

I've seen a few different versions of this product, but this variant has no third-party logo on the front, and it's just $30.

If you want to spend a bit more, RayCue has some retro-style Macs that are actually designed to be docks. I haven't used one, but it looks like a fun desktop accessory.





While I'm on the subject of mini Macs, I don't want to leave out the Pico-Mac-Nano from Nick Gillard. The Maclock is palm-sized, but the nano is even smaller at just under 2.5 inches, plus it has an actual Mac operating system. Gillard did sell these fully assembled at one point, but Apple asked him to stop.



You can still get the parts to make one, and Gillard has instructions. There's a full kit for GBP62.00 (around $100 shipped to the U.S.), and it would be a great gift for someone who likes retro items and a project.

Priced starting at $149, Aura digital frames make a good gift for anyone who has digital photos, which is most of us these days. You can load photos on the frame using the Aura iPhone app, and since images are stored in the cloud, there's no limit.



Multiple people can upload images to a single frame, so it's a great way to share photos with friends and family members. If you know someone that's not technically savvy, like a grandparent, it's still the perfect gift because you can load photos for them remotely. The $149 10.1-inch Carver is Aura's most affordable option, but there are sizes up to 15 inches, like the $299 Walden. Aura also makes higher resolution options, including the $199 Mason, and all the frames come in multiple colors to match any decor.



Everyone I've gifted an Aura frame to has loved it, and it's my go-to for people that are hard to shop for. This year, Aura launched a frame that uses e-ink for a softer, more art-like look. It changes images less often and it's expensive at $449, but it has a different vibe than your standard photo frame.

Priced at $100, the Retro Radio from LEGO has a sweet, nostalgic design, complete with a tuner, knobs, and speaker grille. It's actually functional, because you can remove the back plate from the set and place an ‌iPhone‌ inside so that the radio plays music.



There's a built-in smartphone stand that holds the ‌iPhone‌ in place, but if you don't want to use an ‌iPhone‌, there's also a little sound brick that plays different sounds when you turn the knob. I have one of these, and it was a fun build.



There are other LEGO sets that make for good gifts, even for people who aren't LEGO collectors. Anyone that likes a puzzle would probably like a LEGO set, and some have wide appeal. Here are a few I've gotten this year that would make for good gifts:

I do buy LEGO set gifts for people who aren't into LEGO and who haven't done one before, and it tends to go over well.

Earlier this year, I reviewed the Nanoleaf LED Expo Display Cases, and they're one of my favorite Nanoleaf products to date. They're far from cheap at $270, but they would make an excellent gift for someone that collects high-end sneakers, anime figures, or anything in that vein. The boxes can be set to 16 million colors or shades of white, and colors can change in time with music.



I think Nanoleaf designed these for sneaker collectors, but anything can be put inside. Like a lot of Nanoleaf devices, these aren't going to go with every decor choice, but collectors and gamers will love them.





You'll never go wrong with AirPods as a gift, and there are two really good options to choose from this year. The AirPods Pro were just refreshed with a third-generation version, and for $249, you get excellent Active Noise Cancellation and sound quality.



The AirPods Pro 3 have a new design that's more ergonomic and foam-infused silicone tips that fit snugly in the ears to drown out sound. With hearing aid support, ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ could be useful for a family member that has mild hearing loss but doesn't wear hearing aids.

If you're purchasing for someone who doesn't like silicone ear tips, the AirPods 4 are an option. You can get them with or without Active Noise Cancellation. The ANC version doesn't cut out as much noise as the ‌AirPods Pro 3‌, but it's enough to make a difference.



The AirPods 4 with ANC are a steal at $99 from Amazon right now, so it's not even worth getting the non-ANC version.

I prefer the AirPods Pro fit and ANC over the ‌AirPods 4‌ because I have smaller ears and the ‌AirPods 4‌ can be painful. The AirPods Pro can drown out the sound of the heater, leaf blowing outside, the TV in the next room, road noise, and other sounds that sometimes drive me nuts. The ‌AirPods 4‌ are so inexpensive, though, that they're a great option on a budget.

I think I've tried every HomeKit smart bulb and light available at this point, and Philips Hue lights are the best you can get. I have no patience for lights that constantly disconnect or have connectivity issues, and the Hue bulbs don't. There is a $65 to $100 Bridge, but it's worth it. I mostly use Hue lights, and I've invested hundreds of dollars in my setup over time. Bulbs I have from almost 10 years ago are still functional.



The $143 White and Color Starter Kit comes with two Hue bulbs that can go in any lamp that supports E26 bulbs, and it comes with the hub. It's one of the best bets if you're buying a gift for someone who is new to smart home products. The bulbs can be controlled with the Home app or the Hue app, and they can be set to 16 million colors. Hue has great light effects and scenes that really shine when you have multiple bulbs.

For a cheaper option, there's the $99 Essentials Starter Kit that comes with a hub and four lower-power E26 multi-color bulbs. Hue Essentials bulbs don't dim quite as low and the color isn't as precise.

Lightguide bulbs ($99) - These are perfect paired with a simple lamp base, because the bulb is meant to be the star. I have two of the ellipse bulbs, and they're enormous and look great.

String lights ($132) - For holiday fans or those with patio setups crying out for lighting, the Hue Festavia String Lights would make a good gift.

Signe floor lamp ($363) - The Signe floor lamp isn't the most practical light because it doesn't have a wide radius and is meant to face the wall, but it makes for great accent lighting.

Hue Go ($99) - The Hue Go is a portable lamp that you can use plugged in or with the built-in battery, and it supports all of the same features as Hue bulbs. It's a nice accent light and good to have around for power outages.

Hue Go Portable Table Lamp - This is a lot like the Hue Go, but it's a more traditional looking lamp. It's water resistant, so it can go outdoors, too. I haven't tried this one yet, but it's on the wishlist.

Downlights ($66) - If you know someone that has those old can style downlights, a Hue upgrade would make a good gift. Downlights are super simple to swap out, and switching from the older models to Hue saves money and adds new lighting options. I switched all the downlights in my house to Hue and have no regrets.

Outdoor Lights ($176+) - I swapped my porch lights and the lights in the back to Hue lights this year. It's more involved than downlight swaps, but provides fun lighting options for the holidays. I installed two of the Appear and three of the Econic, all of which have been working flawlessly. I use these with motion detectors. Hue also has some Festavia globe outdoor lights that look amazing, but I haven't tried them.

Bambu Lab makes a range of 3D printers that you can print to using just an app on your ‌iPhone‌ or your Mac. The A1 Mini is just $219, or $329 with the AMS Lite that lets you print with up to four filament colors. Bambu's printers are sort of the ‌iPhone‌ of 3D printers in that they're relatively easy to operate and have a lot of bells and whistles to streamline printing and cut down on issues. Models like the H2S and P2S come with an enclosure, and there are now several machines like the H2D that also have a laser cutting module.



I've had a Bambu X1C for over two years now and do not hesitate to recommend Bambu printers for those interested in getting into 3D printing. It's easy to use, there are thousands of STLs out there for making everything you can think of, and you can even make your own using software like Tinkercad, Fusion 360, or even Nomad Sculpt on the iPad. I use my 3D printer weekly, if not daily, and Bambu printers get better all the time with new print options from Makerworld.



I haven't personally used the A1 Mini, but it's a much more affordable way to try 3D printing, and it could make a great gift for an older child or a partner who likes to tinker. They're not entirely problem free, but I've been able to solve every issue I've run into, and there are endless settings to optimize.

I reviewed portable power banks from several different brands this year, and I have two favorites that I keep coming back to from Anker.



I love the $54 MagGo Nano Power Bank for wireless charging. It's the slimmest MagSafe power bank that I've tried, and it's so much better than thicker, bulkier models. I have a 17 Pro Max and it doesn't bother me to use it with the power bank attached because it doesn't add too much extra weight. It's only a 5,000 mAh battery so I don't get a full charge, but it's more than enough to get me through a day of heavy phone usage.

My other favorite is the $60 Nano Power Bank with Retractable Cable. I didn't love this one right when I tried it because it's thick and rectangular, but it's turned out to be the power bank that I reach for most often. I like the lanyard, and the retractable USB-C cable is useful because I never need to hunt one down. I tend to prefer this power bank even over the magnetic model because the wired charging is much faster. Next time there's a sale, I plan to pick up another in teal.

Ugreen's "Uno" line features chargers with fun little faces, and I think they're great.



There's a $35 65W charger with four ports, which has legs and a digital panel with face emoji that change based on charging state. When a device is fast charging, for example, there's a face that looks like it has its mouth full, and when charging is finished, there's a little face with sunglasses. I've used this one on my desktop power strip for the last year.



There are also two power banks that have the little emoji faces, one that's 5,000 mAh with Qi2 for $35, and one that's 10,000 mAh with USB-C for $50. They come with built-in stands that look like little headphones, which is a nice touch because you can use the stand for watching videos or FaceTiming. When I want to charge and need a stand, I use these.

Nimble has $42 65W Wally Wall Chargers that come with a retractable 2-foot USB-C cable, and I love them. The prongs fold down and the cable retracts inside the enclosure, so they're ideal for travel. I have a cat that likes to nibble cables, and these keep the cable out of the way unless I'm charging. There's an extra USB-C port at the bottom so you can actually charge two devices at once.



If you buy them from Apple, you can get fun colors that include deep purple or teal, though they're more expensive at $60. Nimble also has power banks in colors you don't often see, and I am a fan, but I don't love having to supply my own USB-C cable.

Available starting at $99, the Bird Buddy is the kind of gift that almost anyone will like, which makes it great for the person that has everything. It's a Wi-Fi connected smart bird feeder that sends you pictures of the birds that come to visit.



You'll need to fill it with seed regularly and charge it up when necessary, but other than that, it operates on its own. To do away with charging, I recommend the solar version, which starts at $149.



I've gifted the Bird Buddy and it's been a huge hit, with adults and kids too.

Birdfy is a lot like Bird Buddy, but it has product options that Bird Buddy doesn't offer. You can get a standard Bird Feeder for the same $99 price as Bird Buddy, but if you're willing to spend a little more, there's a bigger version with multiple cameras.



The $330 Birdfy Feeder 2 Duo has a triple-lens camera, including a dual-lens front camera and a second side camera to capture birds from every angle. It holds more seed than a standard version and comes with a solar panel. If you've gifted someone a Bird Buddy and they love it, this is the next upgrade option.

Birdfy also sells the Bath Pro, which is a solar-powered smart birdbath with a camera. It's priced starting at $200 and lets you get photos of birds bathing and drinking. In some areas of the U.S., people in apartments and condos aren't able to put out bird feeders because of rats and pigeons. This is an excellent gift for someone that wants to attract birds but isn't able to have a feeder, but it's also great for avid birders.



With bird feeders, you often need a specific kind of food to attract the birds you want, but a bird bath has more universal appeal.

Govee came out with some Matter-enabled projectors this year that can project stars or ocean scenes onto the walls and ceiling. I've been testing these for a month or so and have a review coming soon, but I think the lower-priced models would make a good gift.



The $56 Star Light Projector has different night sky light effects paired with laser stars, while the $50 Ocean version has more of an under-the-sea vibe. There's a $180 Pro model with swappable galaxy scenes and laser stars, but it's really best for the real space projector enthusiast.

I tested several Matter-enabled robot vacuums this year, and I am sold. These are excellent at vacuuming and mopping, and can be real time savers. I particularly liked the Deebot X11 Omnicyclone, the Deebot X9 Pro, and the Roborock Saros 10R. Some of these are over $1,100, but you get what you pay for.



I've tested some lower-cost versions and have a review in the works, but the lower-end models I've used lack the navigation capabilities of the more expensive versions and add a lot more frustration to the cleaning process. Not all brands are the same, though, so it's worth some research on the best option.

For printing photos, Epson's printers are some of the best, though Canon has its fans too. I recently got the EcoTank Photo ET-8550, and I think it's a great option if you want to get your images off of your phone.



It's normally $800, but Best Buy has it for $500 right now. EcoTank printers are more expensive than your standard printer because the ink is cheap. These use refillable liquid ink rather than printer cartridges, and that is the main reason why I chose this model.

Epson has to make its on the printer upfront because the ink lasts so much longer and is so much more affordable. There are other EcoTank printers that aren't as expensive, but this one is optimized for images and prints at up to 13"x19".

An iPhone-connected light is a great gift for someone that's into plants, and you will never go wrong with a light for an indoor plant collector.



I like Modern Sprout light options for the clean aesthetic. There's a $90 light bar, a $200 grow house ideal for the kitchen counter, and a $270 Growframe that goes on the wall. The app lets you set the brightness and the schedule for the lights, which is essential.

Aerogarden is also a good option, with prices that start at $16. I have the $50 AeroGarden Tabletop Grow Light that I've been using for a few years, and it works well. The lights are programmable with the Aerogarden app.

For someone who is creative or wants to get into drawing, 3D sculpting, modeling, or similar, an ‌iPad‌ with an Apple Pencil is the best possible gift. Apps like ProCreate and Nomad Sculpt are powerful, and the ‌Apple Pencil‌ gives you a level of control that's hard to get on a Mac or PC.



The ‌iPad‌ does a lot and it's an ideal gift for anyone, but it could really spark the creativity of an artistic child, or provide a new medium for an adult that already likes to sketch and draw. I have an iPad Pro with an ‌Apple Pencil‌ Pro, but all of Apple's iPads can be used with an ‌Apple Pencil‌, even the $349 model.

The $499 iPad mini is the best for something to use on the go, and the $899 13-inch iPad Air is a good option if you want the biggest screen without paying ‌iPad Pro‌ prices.

Gift Suggestions

Have a great product suggestion we don't have in our list? Let us know in the comments below.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these companies and may earn commissions on purchases made through links in this article.