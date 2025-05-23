If you have a collection that you want to show off, whether it's high-end sneakers, expensive collectible vinyl figures, or something else you want to draw attention to, Nanoleaf's EXPO Smart LED Display Cases are worth checking out. They're priced at $270 for a pack of four, with additional expansion cases available for $63.

nanoleaf display case 3
The EXPO Smart Cases are LED equipped display boxes for collectibles. They're rectangular, with white plastic sides and clear plastic at the front and the back. The front panel opens up so that items can be placed inside.

nanoelaf expo case close up
In terms of size and shape, they remind me of the shoe boxes that people get to store their sneakers. They're just under 15 inches long, 11.4 inches deep, and 8.7 inches tall. The inside measurements are a bit smaller, so you have about 7.5 inches in height. The height has been the most limiting factor in my testing, since taller collectible items won't fit inside. For shoes, which these cases are definitely designed for, you can fit up to a size 15 sneaker. Nanoleaf has a guide on what other kinds of things fit inside, but there isn't a mention of a weight limit. Most collectibles that will fit aren't wildly heavy, and the cases are sturdy, so weight probably won't be a concern for most people.

nanoelaf expo case side view
These ship in flat-packed, and each box has to be assembled one-by-one. The pieces only go together one way and it's not terribly hard to get them put together, but it did take me a good half hour to set up four of them. I found setting them up to be somewhat frustrating because it takes more force than you might think to get them to snap in place.

nanoelaf expo case open
Once assembled, they feel sturdy, even though they're made of plastic. They don't look or feel cheap, but it is clear that they're plastic and not another material. Nanoleaf only makes the EXPO Cases in white, and that isn't going to fit some aesthetics. I suspect there are a lot of collectors who might prefer black, but the white does work well for highlighting the items inside. Either way, the assembly keeps what's inside dust free, but Nanoleaf doesn't mention UV protection so I assume that's not included.

nanoelaf expo case white
Like Nanoleaf's lighting panels, the EXPO Cases link together with connectors, which are included in the box. There's a main controller box that provides power and that the power adapter plugs into, and the rest of the boxes plug into it. Nanoleaf designed them to be set up all in one row or stacked up, so you can actually make several different designs. There isn't any wall mounting hardware, so they're designed more to go on the floor or on a surface like a desk or a shelf.

nanoelaf expo case purple
The controller box has a set of touch-based controls on it for changing the colors and the brightness without the app, and I hate them. They use touch activation instead of physical buttons. The buttons are too sensitive, and if you even brush them, they activate. They're also somewhat annoying for actions like resetting the EXPO Cases. I would have preferred standard physical buttons.

nanoelaf expo case green
I set the cases up across a set of bookcases in my office in a horizontal line, but I also tested them in a two row vertical orientation, and they stack well. There's an indentation at the top of each box that the base of a second box sits in for a secure fit, but there's no clip or other mechanism that holds them in place other than surface area and the indentations. I wanted to be able to put LEGO that I have on top of the cases, but the depressions would have made for an unstable surface, which is something to keep in mind if you want to have something on top. I added some craft foam to have a flat surface, and that ended up working well.

nanoelaf expo case blue
I have seven cases to fit across my bookcase, but up to 300 can be connected together. Once you have over eight cases, you need a 75W power supply unit from Nanoleaf, which I believe is sold separately because the base kits ship with a 42W power supply. A 75W power supply supports 14 cases, so if you go over that number, you'll need two or more power supplies. Note that while 300 can be connected, Nanoleaf says you should only stack them 16 high vertically. There's no limitation in a horizontal orientation.

nanoelaf expo case rainbow
The EXPO Cases connect to the Nanoleaf app, and are HomeKit-enabled, so you can access them in the Home app and control them with Siri. Thread is included too, for improved connectivity. Like other Nanoleaf products, they can be set to over 16 million colors, with different patterns and light sequences that are available in the app. I like Nanoleaf's app, and I think the company has done a good job making it easy to get a whole range of different scenes and color options for its products with little effort.

nanoleaf app create scene
You can set the EXPO Cases to solid colors or create your own animated scenes in the app, but there are also community created scenes and AI Magic Scenes. With community scenes, you can download a lot of really great color/pattern combos created by others, and the AI Magic Scene lets you put in any phrase to have AI come up with something. There's an option to create a playlist to have the EXPO Cases cycle through scenes, and there is a rhythm option, which allows the selected colors to shift in time with music that's playing. You can also connect them to a PC or Mac setup with other Nanoleaf lights using the Nanoleaf desktop app.

nanoleaf app scene options
There are multiple shades of white in addition to color, which I think is important for the EXPO Cases. Depending on what you have inside, some of the deeper colors and the animations can make the contents hard to focus on. If I'm showing off collectibles, I generally like them to be visible, so I have been setting the EXPO Cases to lighter colors and shades of white (1200K to 6500K). The deep colors do look nice with sneakers or more simple items, and the backlighting is definitely eye-catching.

nanoelaf expo case orange
You can select a brightness level for the cases along with a color, and they get fairly bright. Nanoleaf says they're each 50 lumens, and I usually have them on half brightness or lower.

nanoleaf expo homekit
I don't want to do a Nanoleaf review without addressing connectivity and customer service, two areas where Nanoleaf has historically struggled. Older Nanoleaf products can have issues, and I've had controllers fail on the Aurora and Canvas panels. The newer Thread-enabled products seem to be more reliable so far, and I've tested the EXPO Cases since last August with only one connectivity hiccup during setup. They haven't disconnected from Wi-Fi since, and the Nanoleaf Skylights I've had set up since last year have also been stable. My only recent issue was with the Sense+ Switch intermittently disconnecting, but it's been okay for a couple months now.

nanoelaf expo case pink
As for my customer service experience, I needed a seventh box and I bought it directly from Nanoleaf. They mistakenly sent me a controller case instead of an expansion case, so I got in touch with support as a regular customer. I got a reply back quickly, and received a replacement. I've seen Nanoleaf support being more active on various social channels like Reddit recently, so I think they're trying to improve. I am hoping that newer products are going to have a longer life than some of the older devices with fewer connectivity issues, but time will tell.

Nanoleaf's EXPO Cases come with a two-year warranty and a 30-day return period (when purchased from the Nanoleaf website).

Bottom Line

Nanoleaf's EXPO Cases were clearly designed for showing off high-end sneaker collections given the shape and size, but they work well for any small collectible. They pair up with other Nanoleaf lights and make for a great desk accessory, room decoration, or ambient light source.

It's nice to have an ambient lighting option that also has some utility, and Nanoleaf's EXPO cases are a solid alternative to adding LED lights to a standard display case or curio cabinet. I didn't love the physical buttons and I wish there were more color options for those who don't love white, but overall, it's a solid product that's unique and has value for collectors.

I do think these are on the expensive side at around $67 per case, but the target audience for these likely spends a lot more on what goes inside the cases.

How to Buy

The Nanoleaf EXPO Smart LED Display Cases can be purchased from the Nanoleaf website or from Amazon for $270, which includes a set of four cases. Additional cases are available for $63.

Note: Nanoleaf provided MacRumors with a set of EXPO Smart LED Display Cases for the purpose of this review. No other compensation was received.

Tag: Nanoleaf

Top Rated Comments

akula1488 Avatar
akula1488
1 hour ago at 01:00 pm
toys for the 1%
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Graphate Avatar
Graphate
58 minutes ago at 01:03 pm
It’s cool for a store… but I, for one, want to live in a house where my things are not so numerous or amassed that I would benefit from a wall of displays.

There are cool ideas for lighting out there, but less is more when it comes to “things”.


[..edit..]
And that wall of 54 boxes costs over $3,640 USD… the things “in” the boxes aren’t worth half that much in the aggregate.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

Apple Glass

Apple Smart Glasses: Everything We Know So Far

Wednesday May 21, 2025 8:21 am PDT by
Google recently made waves by showcasing a set of lightweight smart glasses featuring deep Gemini integration and an optional in-lens display. The demo has reignited interest in Apple's own smart glasses project, which has been the subject of rumors for nearly a decade. Here's a recap of where things stand. Current Development Status Apple is actively working on new chips specifically...
Read Full Article55 comments
Apple Glasses Purple Feature

Apple Smart Glasses Launching in 2026

Thursday May 22, 2025 12:22 pm PDT by
Apple is planning to launch a set of smart glasses by the end of 2026, reports Bloomberg. The glasses will be comparable to the Meta Ray-Bans and the Android XR glasses that Google showed off earlier this week. Apple's smart glasses are expected to include cameras, microphones, and AI capabilities, much like the Meta Ray-Bans. The glasses will be able to take photos, record video, provide...
Read Full Article136 comments
Apple CarPlay Ultra instrument cluster themes 01

Apple's CarPlay Ultra Is Here – Does Your iPhone Support It?

Thursday May 15, 2025 5:17 am PDT by
Apple's recently announced CarPlay Ultra promises a deeply integrated in-car experience, but not all iPhone users will be able to take advantage of the new feature. According to Apple's press release, CarPlay Ultra requires an iPhone 12 or later running iOS 18.5 or later. This means if you're using an iPhone 11, iPhone XR, or any older model, you'll need to upgrade your device to access...
Read Full Article
iPhone 17 Air Pastel Feature

iPhone 17 Air Battery Capacity and Weight Allegedly Revealed

Monday May 19, 2025 2:22 am PDT by
Apple is expected to launch an all-new ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air later this year, and while there have been plenty of rumors about the camera's overall design and thinness, we haven't heard any details about the device's weight and battery capacity until now. According to the leaker going by the account name "yeux1122" on the Korean-langauge Naver blog, the 6.6-inch iPhone 17 Air has a weight ...
Read Full Article62 comments
WWDC 2025 Banner

Apple Announces WWDC 2025 Schedule, Including Keynote Time

Tuesday May 20, 2025 8:13 am PDT by
Apple today announced a more detailed schedule for its annual developers conference WWDC, which runs from June 9 through June 13. The schedule confirms that Apple's keynote will begin on Monday, June 9 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, with a live stream to be available on Apple.com, in the Apple TV app, and on YouTube. During the keynote, Apple is expected to announce iOS 19, iPadOS 19, macOS 16,...
Read Full Article43 comments
macOS 16 visionOS Inspired Feature 1

macOS 16: Everything We Know So Far

Tuesday May 20, 2025 7:31 am PDT by
The Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), Apple's annual developer and software-oriented event, is less than three weeks away. We haven't heard a great deal about macOS 16 ahead of its announcement this year, so we could be in for some major surprises when June 9 rolls around. Here's what we know so far about the next major update to Apple's Mac operating system. macOS 16 Name? Every year ...
Read Full Article103 comments
maxresdefault

OpenAI Buys Jony Ive's AI Startup to 'Completely Reimagine What It Means to Use a Computer'

Wednesday May 21, 2025 10:27 am PDT by
OpenAI is acquiring io, the hardware-based AI startup co-created by Jony Ive, OpenAI announced today. Ive has been working with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on io for two years, and the duo expects to develop a family of AI devices. In a video shared by OpenAI, Altman and Ive outlined their partnership and what they expect to create as a result of the merger. "I have a growing sense that everything ...
Read Full Article434 comments