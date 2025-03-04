M2 iPad Air vs. M3 iPad Air Buyer's Guide

The seventh-generation iPad Air arrives just ten months after the previous model. Last year, the biggest change was the introduction of an all-new 13-inch model. With the latest refresh, the most significant upgrade is the move to the M3 chip.



The ‌2024 ‌iPad Air‌ models have now been discontinued by Apple, but they may still be found refurbished and with third-party resellers for lower prices. As such, some customers may be weighing up whether to buy the 2024 ‌‌iPad Air‌ or the new 2025 models. The iPad Airs from 2024 and 2025 share most of their key features, so should you consider buying or sticking with the older model to save money?

‌iPad Air‌ (2024) ‌iPad Air‌ (2025) Introduced in May 2024 Introduced in March 2025 M2 chip (2022) M3 chip (2023) Made with TSMC's 5nm (N5P) process Made with TSMC's 3nm (N3B) process 20 billion transistors 25 billion transistors All-new GPU architecture with dynamic caching, mesh shading, and hardware-accelerated ray tracing Support for AV1 video decode

Every other aspect of the device is the same between the two models. The upgrade from the 2022 to 2024 ‌iPad Air‌ was more significant, headlining with a larger size option for the first time, bringing it in line with devices like the iPad Pro, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro, which are available in two sizes. For a deeper dive on the specific differences between the ‌M2‌ and M3 chips, see our other guide.

Given the iterative nature of a single, generation-to-generation chip upgrade, with no enhancements to design, cameras, or display technology, it is almost certainly not worth upgrading from the ‌M2‌ to the M3 ‌iPad Air‌. Likewise, if the ‌M2‌ ‌iPad Air‌ can be found at significantly lower price than the M3 model, this device is still a worthwhile buy. The M3 ‌iPad Air‌ is primarily aimed at those with an A14-based fourth-generation ‌iPad Air‌ or older.