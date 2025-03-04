M2 iPad Air vs. M3 iPad Air Buyer's Guide

by

The seventh-generation iPad Air arrives just ten months after the previous model. Last year, the biggest change was the introduction of an all-new 13-inch model. With the latest refresh, the most significant upgrade is the move to the M3 chip.

m2 ipad air fathers day
The ‌2024 ‌iPad Air‌ models have now been discontinued by Apple, but they may still be found refurbished and with third-party resellers for lower prices. As such, some customers may be weighing up whether to buy the 2024 ‌‌iPad Air‌ or the new 2025 models. The iPad Airs from 2024 and 2025 share most of their key features, so should you consider buying or sticking with the older model to save money?

‌iPad Air‌ (2024) ‌iPad Air‌ (2025)
Introduced in May 2024 Introduced in March 2025
M2 chip (2022) M3 chip (2023)
Made with TSMC's 5nm (N5P) process Made with TSMC's 3nm (N3B) process
20 billion transistors 25 billion transistors
All-new GPU architecture with dynamic caching, mesh shading, and hardware-accelerated ray tracing
Support for AV1 video decode

Every other aspect of the device is the same between the two models. The upgrade from the 2022 to 2024 ‌iPad Air‌ was more significant, headlining with a larger size option for the first time, bringing it in line with devices like the iPad Pro, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro, which are available in two sizes. For a deeper dive on the specific differences between the ‌M2‌ and M3 chips, see our other guide.

Given the iterative nature of a single, generation-to-generation chip upgrade, with no enhancements to design, cameras, or display technology, it is almost certainly not worth upgrading from the ‌M2‌ to the M3 ‌iPad Air‌. Likewise, if the ‌M2‌ ‌iPad Air‌ can be found at significantly lower price than the M3 model, this device is still a worthwhile buy. The M3 ‌iPad Air‌ is primarily aimed at those with an A14-based fourth-generation ‌iPad Air‌ or older.

Related Roundup: iPad Air
Buyer's Guide: iPad Air (Buy Now)
Related Forum: iPad

Popular Stories

Generic iOS 19 Feature Mock Light

iOS 19 Rumored to Include These New Features for Your iPhone

Saturday March 1, 2025 11:00 am PST by
iOS 19 is still around three months away from being unveiled, but there are plenty of rumors about the upcoming update. Below, we recap iOS 19 rumors so far. Redesigned Camera App A leak earlier this year allegedly revealed a redesigned Camera app coming with iOS 19. On his YouTube channel Front Page Tech in January, Jon Prosser shared a video showing what the new Camera app will...
Read Full Article133 comments
apple intelligence black

These New Apple Intelligence Features Are Coming in iOS 18.4

Friday February 28, 2025 3:17 pm PST by
iOS 18.4 was supposed to bring new Apple Intelligence Siri features, but Apple ended up needing to pull those capabilities from the update to continue testing. There are fewer new Apple Intelligence additions now, but there are still some new features that will make the update worth installing when it comes out in April. Priority Notifications Apple introduced Priority Notifications back at ...
Read Full Article72 comments
iOS 18

Apple Says iOS 18.4 Will Be Released in April With These New Features

Wednesday February 26, 2025 7:15 am PST by
In a recent press release, Apple confirmed that iOS 18.4 will be released in April. From the Apple News+ Food announcement:Coming with iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4 in April, Apple News+ subscribers will have access to Apple News+ Food, a new section that will feature tens of thousands of recipes — as well as stories about restaurants, healthy eating, kitchen essentials, and more — from the...
Read Full Article44 comments
Generic iPhone 17 Feature With Full Width Dynamic Island

Latest iPhone 17 Series CAD Images in Line With Redesign Rumors

Friday February 28, 2025 2:51 am PST by
Apple is expected to embrace a new camera system design for some models in its upcoming iPhone 17 series, and the latest purported CAD images don't deviate from what we have been hearing lately about Apple's new lineup. If you do not like the sound of an iPhone with a Google Pixel-style camera bar, look away now. Seasoned leaker Sonny Dickson shared the following images in a post on X...
Read Full Article113 comments
Apple MacBook Air 2 up hero 240304 feature

New MacBook Air Announcement Reportedly 'Imminent' — Here's When

Sunday March 2, 2025 5:40 am PST by
With the iPhone 16e now in the hands of customers, Apple reportedly plans to move on to its next product announcement in the coming days. Apple plans to announce new MacBook Air models with the M4 chip "as early as this week," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. "I expect the M4 MacBook Air to be introduced as early as this week," said Gurman, in a post shared on X today. "Inventory has ...
Read Full Article108 comments
cook tweet air upscale

Tim Cook Teases New Apple Product Announcement This Week: 'There's Something in the Air'

Monday March 3, 2025 8:02 am PST by
Apple CEO Tim Cook today teased a new product announcement coming "this week." "There's something in the air," the teaser says. This teaser likely refers to a new MacBook Air with the M4 chip, which is already expected to be announced as early as this week. Apple used the same "there's something in the air" slogan before it announced the original MacBook Air in 2008. Cook shared a si...
Read Full Article194 comments
Apple AirPort Routers

Apple's Discontinued Line of AirPort Wi-Fi Routers Could Return in an Unexpected Way

Saturday March 1, 2025 10:00 am PST by
Throughout the 2000s and 2010s, Apple offered a line of Wi-Fi routers that it referred to as AirPort base stations. There was a standard AirPort Express, a higher-end AirPort Extreme with more advanced networking features, and an AirPort Time Capsule that doubled as an external storage drive for backing up a Mac with Time Machine. Apple discontinued the AirPort line in 2018, but the company...
Read Full Article177 comments
m2 ipad air fathers day

New iPads Expected Shortly After This Week's Likely M4 MacBook Air Announcement

Sunday March 2, 2025 8:26 am PST by
Apple is expected to announce new MacBook Air models with the M4 chip as soon as this week, and new iPads should follow shortly after. iPad Air and iPad 10 inventory is running low at Apple Stores, and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman believes this is a sign that new iPads will be introduced soon. However, unlike the new MacBook Air, he said the new iPad models "probably won't come in the next few ...
Read Full Article108 comments
macbook air blue image

New MacBook Air Coming This Week: What to Expect

Monday March 3, 2025 4:52 pm PST by
Apple CEO Tim Cook teased a new product announcement this week, sharing a short video that says "there's something in the Air." Based on the "Air" wording and the timing of the launch, it sounds like we're going to get new M4 MacBook Air models. Design Apple will continue to offer the MacBook Air in two sizes, including 13 inches and 15 inches. We are not expecting notable design updates,...
Read Full Article147 comments

Top Rated Comments

Tr55 Avatar
Tr55
1 hour ago at 02:10 pm
I have the M2 Air 13.

Very impressive machine, I have only one minor complaint, not really a complaint really, more an observation.

Battery life could be better. Yes it does last 10 hours per charge, but not more. The effects of the M3 here in real life would be very interesting.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
UltimateSyn Avatar
UltimateSyn
41 minutes ago at 02:35 pm
Spoiler: one has M2, one has M3 :)
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
EugW Avatar
EugW
36 minutes ago at 02:40 pm
The M2 iPad Air is fine if you can get a good deal on it, because it only came out last year, meaning it will last a long time in terms of iPadOS updates. However, I do wonder how important the AV1 decode support of M3 will be in the coming years.

This is in contrast to the iPad 10, which came out way back in 2022. It's roughly halfway through its iPadOS update cycle.


My A8X powered iPad Air 2 is very much ready to be replaced by an M3!
My kid's A8X powered iPad Air 2 will be replaced by an iPad (A16).

A8X Geekbench 6 ~ 450/1050 ('https://browser.geekbench.com/v6/cpu/10584372') Binned 5-core A16 should be roughly 5X as fast. :cool:

Plus the iPad (A16) has a bigger screen, landscape camera, and stereo speakers in landscape mode.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Bungaree.Chubbins Avatar
Bungaree.Chubbins
19 minutes ago at 02:56 pm

The M2 iPad Air is fine if you can get a good deal on it, because it only came out last year, meaning it will last a long time in terms of iPadOS updates. However, I do wonder how important the AV1 decode support of M3 will be in the coming years.

This is in contrast to the iPad 10, which came out way back in 2022. It's roughly halfway through its iPadOS update cycle.


My kid's A8X powered iPad Air 2 will be replaced by an iPad (A16).

A8X Geekbench 6 ~ 450/1050 ('https://browser.geekbench.com/v6/cpu/10584372') Binned 5-core A16 should be roughly 5X as fast. :cool:

Plus the iPad (A16) has a bigger screen, landscape camera, and stereo speakers in landscape mode.
I'm aiming for a 13" M3 iPad Air. I'll finally be able to use my iPad for all the things I want to do. And I'll be able to read my chord charts while playing bass.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Bungaree.Chubbins Avatar
Bungaree.Chubbins
1 hour ago at 02:05 pm
My A8X powered iPad Air 2 is very much ready to be replaced by an M3!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments