Apple M2 vs. M3 Chip: How Much Better Is M3?

Apple's new iPad Air contains the M3 chip, upgraded from the M2 chip in the previous generation, so how much better really is M3?



With the introduction of the M3 series in 2023, encompassing the M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max chips, Apple once again set new benchmarks in performance, efficiency, and hardware-accelerated capabilities. The transition from ‌‌M2‌‌ to M3 is marked by Apple's move to a 3nm process, among other key architectural improvements such as a completely redesigned GPU.

When unveiling the M3 chips, Apple mainly focused on how they compare to the M1 series of chips, rather than their direct predecessors from the ‌‌M2‌‌ series. Even so, the M3 chip represents an advancement over its predecessor, with the headline upgrade being the transition to a more advanced fabrication process that is just ‌‌3nm‌‌ in size, down from 5nm on the ‌‌M2‌‌ series of chips. This is evident in the M3's increased transistor count, jumping from 20 billion in the ‌‌M2‌‌ to 25 billion, a 25% increase that contributes to its enhanced capabilities.

Benchmark tests underscore this progression, with the M3 outperforming the ‌‌M2‌‌ by about 17% in single-core tasks and approximately 21% in multi-core tasks. In GPU performance measured by Metal benchmarks, the M3 exhibits a notable improvement of around 15% over the ‌‌M2‌‌.

The M3 chip introduces an all-new GPU architecture. This architecture includes Dynamic Caching, a breakthrough feature that optimizes GPU memory allocation and utilization, adapting in real-time to varying task demands. This enhancement not only boosts graphics performance for intensive applications but also bolsters the chip's overall energy efficiency. This is particularly beneficial for graphics-heavy tasks like advanced video editing, 3D rendering, and gaming. It also features support for AV1 video decode to provide more efficient and higher-quality video from streaming services.

Both chips support Apple Intelligence. Despite similarities in the 16-core Neural Engine between the ‌‌M2‌‌ and M3, the M3's adoption of a ‌‌3nm‌‌ process leads to more efficient execution of machine learning and AI tasks. Additionally, the M3 maintains up to 24GB of unified memory (in Macs only), just like the ‌‌M2‌‌, but leverages the new process for more efficient memory bandwidth utilization.

One other notable difference between the ‌‌M2‌‌ and M3 chips is their energy efficiency. The ‌‌3nm‌‌ fabrication process enables the M3 to achieve higher performance without a proportional increase in power consumption, making the chip particularly appealing for iPad users who value a balance between power and battery life.

Overall, the M3 chip is a notable upgrade from the ‌‌M2‌‌, distinguished by its higher transistor count, improved performance in CPU and GPU tasks, and superior energy efficiency. While the M3 offers clear advancements, the extent of its superiority does not necessitate an immediate upgrade for ‌‌M2‌‌ users, especially if their existing workflows are still completed comfortably. For new buyers or those upgrading from older models, the M3's improvements in performance and efficiency will be much more pronounced.