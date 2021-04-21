M1 iMac Configurations and Pricing Breakdown
The redesigned iMac with the M1 chip is available in three different base configurations that users can upgrade with Build-to-Order options for their specific needs. The new 24-inch iMac starts at $1,299, but it can reach $2,628 through Build-to-Order options.
There are three standard configuration 24-inch iMac models available from Apple:
- $1,299 - Apple M1 chip with 8-Core CPU and 7-Core GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, two Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports, and Magic Keyboard.
- $1,499 - Apple M1 chip with 8-Core CPU and 8-Core GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, two Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports and two USB 3 ports, gigabit ethernet, and Magic Keyboard with Touch ID.
- $1,699 - Apple M1 chip with 8-Core CPU and 8-Core GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, two Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports and two USB 3 ports, gigabit ethernet, and Magic Keyboard with Touch ID.
Build to Order Options
Entry-level 24-inch iMac with 256GB of storage:
- 16GB RAM - +$200
- 512GB SSD - +$200
- 1TB SSD - +$400
- Gigabit Ethernet - +$30
Mid-level 24-inch iMac with 256GB of storage:
- 16GB RAM - +$200
- 512GB SSD - +$200
- 1TB SSD - +$400
- 2TB SSD - +$800
High-end 24-inch iMac with 512GB of storage:
- 16GB RAM - +$200
- 1TB SSD - +$200
- 2TB SSD - +$600
Color-Matched Accessory Options
All M1 iMac configurations come with a color-matched Magic Mouse as standard, but users can opt to upgrade to the Magic Trackpad, or purchase both the Magic Mouse and the Magic Trackpad together.
- Magic Trackpad - +$50
- Magic Mouse + Magic Trackpad - +$129
Apple also notes that it is possible to upgrade from the standard Magic Keyboard with the entry-level iMac to the Magic Keyboard with Touch ID. All base configurations will also offer the option of upgrading to the Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and Numeric Keypad, but it is not yet clear how much these keyboard upgrades will cost.
The M1 iMac will be available to pre-order on Friday, April 30, and will begin arriving to customers in the second half of May.
Top Rated Comments
my only gripe is the omission of an old fashioned usb slot.
Also, if you want to avoid swap files (too many writes for the SSD), 16GB is a must. The top end model should have offered that by default.
At least they ditched the spinning drive finally.