Apple Watch SE 3 Coming Soon: What to Expect

by

We don't have too much longer to wait until Apple's "Awe Dropping" September event, which will see the unveiling of new iPhones and new Apple Watch models, including the Apple Watch SE.

apple watch se orange
The ‌Apple Watch SE‌ is overdue for an update, and there could be some useful changes coming to Apple's most affordable watch.

Design

Apple could update the ‌Apple Watch SE‌ with 1.6-inch and 1.8-inch display sizes. It's possible Apple is planning to transition to the Apple Watch Series 7 design for the ‌Apple Watch SE‌, which would see it made available in 41mm and 45mm sizes.

The current ‌Apple Watch SE‌ comes in the older 40mm and 44mm size options.

With the Series 7, Apple also changed the design of the Apple Watch, introducing a slimmer casing and smaller bezels.

S11 Chip

The next-generation ‌Apple Watch SE‌ should get the same S11 chip as the Apple Watch Series 11 and the Apple Watch Ultra.

The S11 is essentially the same as the S9 and the S10, but it will be a major improvement over the S8 chip that's in the current ‌Apple Watch SE‌. Performance should be quicker and the SE 3 should be more responsive.

With the S11, the ‌Apple Watch SE‌ 3 could get features like on-device Siri processing, support for double tap gestures, and more storage.

Possible Health Features

The ‌Apple Watch SE‌ has fewer health features than Apple's flagship Apple Watch models. It doesn't have the ECG app, and there's no blood oxygen monitoring, for example. If there are new health features in the Series 11 and the Ultra 3, it's unlikely the functionality will make it to the ‌Apple Watch SE‌ 3.

The ‌Apple Watch SE‌ supports core features like heart rate tracking, sleep tracking, and respiratory rate tracking. It already has the hardware needed for sleep apnea detection, so Apple could add that as a option.

Apple could also upgrade the optical heart sensor to the third-generation version that was initially introduced in the Apple Watch Series 7. The current ‌Apple Watch SE‌ is still using the second-generation sensor.

Plastic Casing Rumors

Back in mid-2024, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said that Apple was working on a new ‌Apple Watch SE‌ with a colorful plastic casing. The device would have been reminiscent of the iPhone 5c, an ‌iPhone‌ that used a colorful plastic material instead of aluminum.

As of this year, Gurman says that Apple might have scrapped the plan for a plastic Apple Watch. The design team supposedly didn't like the look of the device, and the materials team was struggling to make it cheaper than the current aluminum casing.

The ‌Apple Watch SE‌ may continue to use the same old aluminum case as a result.

Price

We've heard no rumors of a price increase for the ‌Apple Watch SE‌, and Apple probably wants to keep the device affordable.

The current 40mm version is priced starting at $249, and the 44mm model is priced starting at $279. The ‌Apple Watch SE‌ Series 3 could have the same price points.

Apple has been marketing the ‌Apple Watch SE‌ to parents who get the device for their children, and raising the price would impact Apple's efforts to market the device to kids.

Launch Timing

Apple will debut the ‌Apple Watch SE‌ 3 at its September 9 ‌iPhone‌ event. Pre-orders for the watch could follow on September 12, and a launch could come on September 19.

Popular Stories

iPhone 17 Pro 3 4ths Perspective Aluminum Camera Module 1

New iPhone 17 Pro Details: Brighter Display, Best Battery Life, and More

Wednesday September 3, 2025 5:33 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models will feature a number of significant display, thermal, and battery improvements, according to new late-stage rumors. According to the Weibo leaker known as "Instant Digital," the iPhone 17 Pro models will feature displays with higher brightness, making it more suitable for use in direct sunlight for prolonged periods. The iPhone 16 Pro and...
Read Full Article69 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Iridescent Feature 2

iPhone 17 Pro Clear Case Leak Reveals Three Key Changes

Sunday August 31, 2025 1:26 pm PDT by
Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 series on Tuesday, September 9, and last-minute rumors about the devices continue to surface. The latest info comes from a leaker known as Majin Bu, who has shared alleged images of Apple's Clear Case for the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, or at least replicas. Image Credit: @MajinBuOfficial The images show three alleged changes compared to Apple's iP...
Read Full Article81 comments
iphone 16 pro ghost hand

iPhone 17 Pro: 5 Reasons Not to Upgrade This Year

Monday September 1, 2025 4:35 am PDT by
Apple will launch its new iPhone 17 series this month, and the iPhone 17 Pro models are expected to get a new design for the rear casing and the camera area. But more significant changes to the lineup are not expected until next year, when the iPhone 18 models arrive. If you're thinking of trading in your iPhone for this year's latest, consider the following features rumored to be coming to...
Read Full Article114 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Iridescent Feature 2

iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro Prices Estimated Ahead of Apple Event Next Week

Tuesday September 2, 2025 1:50 pm PDT by
Just one week before Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 series, an analyst has shared new price estimates for the devices. Here are J.P. Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee's price estimates for the iPhone 17 series in the United States, according to 9to5Mac: Model Starting Price Model Starting Price Change iPhone 16 $799 iPhone 17 ...
Read Full Article58 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Dark Blue and Orange

iPhone 17 Release Date, Pre-Orders, and What to Expect

Thursday August 28, 2025 4:08 am PDT by
An iPhone 17 announcement is a dead cert for September 2025 – Apple has already sent out invites for an "Awe dropping" event on Tuesday, September 9 at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California. The timing follows Apple's trend of introducing new iPhone models annually in the fall. At the event, Apple is expected to unveil its new-generation iPhone 17, an all-new ultra-thin iPhone 17...
Read Full Article62 comments
iOS 18 on iPhone Arrow Down

Apple Preparing iOS 18.7 for iPhones as iOS 26 Release Date Nears

Sunday August 31, 2025 4:35 pm PDT by
Apple is preparing to release iOS 18.7 for compatible iPhone models, according to evidence of the update in the MacRumors visitor logs. We expect iOS 18.7 to be released in September, alongside iOS 26. The update will likely include fixes for security vulnerabilities, but little else. iOS 18.7 will be one of the final updates ever released for the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR,...
Read Full Article47 comments
iPhone 17 Pro on Desk Centered 1

Survey: Nearly 70% of Users Plan to Upgrade to iPhone 17

Monday September 1, 2025 8:24 am PDT by
A new survey has found that nearly seven in ten iPhone owners in the United States plan to upgrade to an iPhone 17 model, signaling strong demand ahead of Apple's expected unveiling of the devices at its September 9 keynote. Smartphone price comparison platform SellCell surveyed over 2,000 U.S.-based iPhone users in August to assess upgrade interest and brand loyalty before Apple's event....
Read Full Article210 comments

Top Rated Comments

ignatius345 Avatar
ignatius345
50 minutes ago at 10:40 am

Apple could update the Apple Watch SE with 1.6-inch and 1.8-inch display sizes. It's possible Apple is planning to transition to the Apple Watch Series 7 design for the Apple Watch SE, which would see it made available in 41mm and 45mm sizes.
Can we just unify these units to mm? Very confusing to bounce back and forth between inches and mm here.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
36 minutes ago at 10:55 am
I think it'll be introduced in early 2026.
I don't think Apple has ever announced 3 watch models at the Sep event
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments