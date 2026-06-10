iOS 27 Adds Six New Features to Apple Wallet on Your iPhone

The upcoming iOS 27 update that Apple unveiled this week includes many new features and enhancements for Apple's Wallet app on the iPhone.



Below, we have outlined six additions to the Apple Wallet app on iOS 27.



New Features

Enhanced Passes

iOS 26 introduced enhanced Apple Wallet boarding passes, and iOS 27 will gradually expand this improved experience to all other types of passes in the app, including for loyalty, rewards, membership, and gift cards.



The newer passes have an elevated design with more detailed background images, and there are tiles below them that provide relevant information.

Apple has introduced a new macOS app called Pass Designer for creating and previewing passes.



Pass Designer is available in beta on macOS 27.



Enhanced Hotel Keys

iOS 27 supports enhanced Apple Wallet digital keys at participating hotels and resorts. You can view more details about your trips, receive updates about booked activities, access services available during your stay, and more. Apple did not share a list of hotel brands or locations that will be offering these upgraded keys.



Create Passes

You can now create custom passes in Apple Wallet by scanning physical cards, like loyalty or membership cards.



With the new Siri mode in the Camera app, you can simply point your iPhone at any physical card with a barcode and save it to Apple Wallet. Once added, passes are ready to present as a barcode or QR code right from the iPhone.



New Barcode Types

Apple Wallet passes can display four new barcode types: EAN-13, Code 39, Codabar, and ITF.



Split Bills With Apple Cash

In the U.S. only, iOS 27 allows you to split bills with a new feature powered by Apple Cash and Apple Intelligence. This capability is available in the Apple Wallet and Messages apps, or by using the new Siri mode in the Camera app.



"When users point their iPhone at a receipt using Siri mode, it can surface the relevant action to split a bill with Apple Cash and identify the items on the receipt," said Apple. "As users select their items, their total payment is calculated, including their share of tax and tip, so they can pay back exactly what they owe with Apple Cash."



Wallet Order Tracking in More Countries

Starting with iOS 27, Apple Wallet's order tracking feature is available in Australia and Canada. The feature was limited to the U.S. and the U.K. previously.



Learn More

Apple shared a WWDC 2026 video outlining new features coming to the Wallet app this year, and it has a page on its developer website with more details.

iOS 27 Availability

iOS 27 is currently available as a developer beta, with a public beta to follow in July. The update is expected to be released to all users in September.

iOS 27 is compatible with the iPhone 11 series and newer.