iOS 26 Wallet App Will Let You Track All Your Packages

Apple is integrating Apple Intelligence in the Wallet app in iOS 26, with the aim of powering a new package tracking feature. Apple Wallet will be able to automatically scan your emails to find messages from merchants or delivery carriers, and tracking numbers will be added to the Wallet app so you can keep an eye on upcoming deliveries.



Package tracking is already a feature in the Wallet app, but at the current time, it only works with purchases made using Apple Pay. Going forward, you won't need to buy something with ‌Apple Pay‌ for it to show up in the order tracking section of the Wallet app.

If you're running ‌iOS 26‌, package tracking can be enabled by opening up the Wallet and ‌Apple Pay‌ section of the Settings app, tapping on ‌Apple Pay‌ Defaults, selecting Order Tracking, and toggling on Orders Found in Mail. Note that the feature has a beta label, which means Apple is still working out bugs.

‌iOS 26‌ is limited to developers right now, but Apple plans to release a public beta in July. The update will launch to the public in September alongside new iPhone models.