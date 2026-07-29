Apple Wallet Support Coming to Manchester's Bee Card
Apple is preparing to allow the Bee Card to be added to the Wallet app, according to code seen by MacRumors.
When this functionality goes live, you will be able to add the Bee Card to your iPhone or Apple Watch and use it to pay your fare for trams and buses in the Manchester, England area. However, the code does not provide any timeframe for availability, so stay tuned.
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