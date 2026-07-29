 iPhone Driver's Licenses May Soon Expand to Another US State - MacRumors
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iPhone Driver's Licenses May Soon Expand to Another US State

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Driver's licenses and IDs may soon be available in Apple Wallet for iPhone and Apple Watch users living in Oklahoma. MacRumors discovered signs of an Oklahoma ID in Apple's backend.

apple wallet drivers license feature iPhone 15 pro
With input from Apple, a House bill was passed in March 2026 that allows Service Oklahoma to issue mobile or digital versions of state identification cards, driver's licenses or permits – suggesting this is Apple taking preparatory steps for future Wallet integration.

The digital equivalents are not intended to replace physical licenses or state IDs, meaning Oklahomans will be required to keep the latter, while using the mobile version as a "companion option."

Other states planning to add support for driver's licenses in Apple Wallet include Connecticut, Kentucky, Mississippi, Utah, and Virginia. MacRumors already spotted signs of Utah and Virginia in Apple's backend.

Multiple states have already implemented support, as has Puerto Rico:

  • Arkansas
  • Arizona
  • California
  • Colorado
  • Georgia
  • Hawaii
  • Illinois
  • Iowa
  • Maryland
  • Montana
  • New Mexico
  • North Dakota
  • Ohio
  • West Virginia

Digital IDs and licenses are accepted at select TSA checkpoints across the United States. They can also be used at some business venues and in select apps that require ID verification for services or purchases.

In states that do not support licenses in the Wallet app, iPhone users can add their U.S. passport to the Apple Wallet app with the iOS 26 Digital ID feature.

Tag: Apple Wallet

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