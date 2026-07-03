How to Install iOS 27 Public Beta on Your iPhone

Apple has made available the first public beta of iOS 27, bringing a more stable version of the software to a wider audience following lengthy testing by developers. Keep reading to learn how to prepare your device for the beta software and how to install it.



Signing up to get the ‌iOS 27 or ‌iPadOS 27 public beta is simple once you know how – it can be done by enrolling an iPhone or iPad in Apple's free Apple Beta Software Program. The steps you need to complete to install the software on your device are provided towards the end of this article, but before you jump ahead, here are a few things worth considering.



Is My iPhone Compatible With iOS 27?

iOS 27 is supported on iPhone 11 and all of the same iPhone models as iOS 26. They include the following:



iPhone 17e

iPhone 17

iPhone 17 Pro & Pro Max

iPhone Air

iPhone 16e

iPhone 16

iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone SE (3rd generation)

Is My iPad Compatible With iOS 27?

iPadOS 27 cuts support for more iPad models than last year's iPadOS 26 did, with older iPad Pro, iPad Air, ‌iPad‌, and iPad mini models all losing compatibility. iPadOS 27 is supported on the following iPad models:



13-inch iPad Pro (M4)

12.9-inch iPad Pro (6th generation)

12.9-inch iPad Pro (5th generation)

12.9-inch iPad Pro (4th generation)

11-inch iPad Pro (M4)

11-inch iPad Pro (4th generation)

11-inch iPad Pro (3rd generation)

11-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation)

iPad Air (M3)

iPad Air (M2)

iPad Air (5th generation)

iPad Air (4th generation)

iPad (A16)

iPad (10th generation)

iPad (9th generation)

iPad mini (A17 Pro)

iPad mini (6th generation)

Note that this compatibility list does not mean that all iOS 27/iPadOS 27 features will work with the above models. Several of the update's features are exclusive to iPhone 15 Pro and newer models, since they rely on Apple Intelligence.

For example, iOS 27's more intelligent and personal version of Siri is available on the iPhone 15 Pro and newer, while two specific features tied to it are exclusive to the iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air.

Should I Install iOS 27 Public Beta?

Great question! Before downloading the update, it's worth noting that Apple does not recommend installing iOS 27 beta updates on your main iPhone/iPad, so if you have a secondary device, use that. This is beta software, which means there are often bugs and issues that pop up that can prevent software from working properly or cause other problems. Apple still has fixes to make before the final release in September.

Make an Archived Backup of Your Device First

Before installing the beta, make sure to back up your iOS device before installing the software using the following method, otherwise you won't be able to revert back to iOS 26 if things go wrong.

Plug your iPhone into your Mac using the supplied cable. Allow the accessory to connect by clicking Allow in the dialog prompt. Open a Finder window by clicking the Finder icon in the Dock. Click your iOS device's name in the sidebar.



If this is the first time connecting your device to your Mac, click Trust in the Finder window.



Tap Trust on your device when prompted, then enter your passcode to confirm. In the General tab, click the circle next to where it says Back up all of the data on your iPad to this Mac. If you want to encrypt the backup, check the box next to Encrypt local backup, then enter a password to protect your data. If you don't want to create an encrypted backup, or you've already set up encrypted backups, click Back Up Now.





When the backup is finished, you can find the date and time of the last backup in the General tab, just above the Manage Backups button. Remember that this backup will not be overwritten when you manually or automatically back up your iPhone in the future, so you can restore it at any time by using the Restore Backup... option in the same Finder screen.



How to Download iOS 27 Public Beta

Downloading and install the iOS 27 Public Beta is very straightforward. Simply follow these steps:

Head over to Apple's Beta Software Program website and sign up using your Apple Account credentials.



Now go to Settings ➝ General ➝ Software Update on your iPhone. Tap Beta Updates. If you don't see the option, try switching off Download iOS Updates (Automatic Updates ➝ Download iOS Updates), then tap Back and it should appear. Select iOS 27 Public Beta in the list, then tap Back. Wait for the Software Update screen to check Apple's servers. When the iOS 27 Public Beta appears, tap Download and Install, then follow the instructions and wait for installation to complete.

iOS 27 Features

iOS 27's headline change is a more intelligent and personal version of Siri, but the update also brings a wider set of improvements across Apple's core apps and services. A new Siri mode in the Camera app works with Visual Intelligence, which lets you point their iPhone at real-world items like receipts and take useful actions directly from what's on the screen.

Apple Maps gains an enhanced Flyover experience powered by AI, with sharper and more lifelike aerial imagery for select cities. In the U.S., a new Local Lists feature surfaces relevant place collections, including trending restaurants and family-friendly destinations.

Find My adds more flexible location sharing controls. You can now share your location for a custom duration, set an exact time for sharing to expire, or pause sharing with specific people until the End of the day. Reminders and Calendar now also support natural language input, and Apple Intelligence will automatically fill in details such as the date, time, and location.

Wallet, Apple Cash, and Apple Pay also get major upgrades. iOS 27 adds Apple Intelligence-powered bill splitting with Apple Cash, custom Wallet passes created from physical cards, richer hotel key experiences, and a redesigned Apple Pay checkout flow with easier card switching and more payment details. Tap to Pay on iPhone also gains Tap to Share, letting customers securely share contact, shipping, and Loyalty information with participating merchants.

Apple's media and cloud apps get updates too. Apple Podcasts adds Search within individual shows, iCloud Shared Albums support full-resolution cross-platform sharing and more file types, and Apple Music improves AutoMix while expanding Lyrics Translation to more Language pairings.

For the full list of iOS 27 features, check out Apple's press release.