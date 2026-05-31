iOS 28 Will Reportedly Be 'Far More Significant' Than iOS 27

While we are still a week away from Apple unveiling iOS 27, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has just shared the first rumor regarding iOS 28.



In his Power On newsletter today, he said that iOS 28 will be "far more significant" than iOS 27, but he did not provide any specific details.

"Next year's '28' releases are already shaping up to be far more significant than the '27' updates," wrote Gurman, without elaborating.

iOS 28 is codenamed "Bell," while macOS 28 is "Poppy," he said.

iOS 28 would be the first version available on Apple's rumored 20th-anniversary iPhone, which is expected to be released in September next year.

iOS 27 will seemingly be focused on Siri and Apple Intelligence.

The update will include the long-awaited personalized version of Siri, complete with on-screen awareness and better understanding of your personal context. For example, at WWDC 2024, Apple showed a user asking Siri about their mother's flight and lunch reservation based on info retrieved from the Mail and Messages apps.

A dedicated Siri app will allow you to have back-and-forth conversations with Siri in text or voice modes, similar to other chatbot apps like ChatGPT. In addition, iOS 27 is expected to add a "Search or Ask" feature to the Dynamic Island.

It remains to be seen exactly how iOS 28 will be more significant. The update will be unveiled at WWDC 2027 next June, so there is a long time to go.