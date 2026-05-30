Top Stories: iOS 27 Leaks, MacBook Ultra Rumors, and More

WWDC 2026 is coming up very quickly now and we're continuing to learn more about what to expect in iOS 27 and other updates, so make sure to check in to see the latest as we head toward Apple's big week, which kicks off with the traditional keynote on Monday, June 8.



While we may not see anything on the hardware side at WWDC, Apple does have plenty of products in the pipeline, and this week gave us an opportunity to check in on where things stand with the high-end "MacBook Ultra," the long-rumored foldable iPhone, and more, so read on below for all the details!



Top Stories

iOS 27's Siri App and 'Search or Ask' Feature Shown in Leaked Images

With less than two weeks to go until the official unveiling of iOS 27 at WWDC 2026, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has shared some new re-created screenshots showing off what the revamped Siri will look like, in both standalone app form and a pop-up "Search or Ask" version associated with the Dynamic Island. Additional re-created screenshots show how Siri and AI will be more integrated into the Camera and Photos apps.



The revamped Siri will use a dark color scheme similar to that seen on WWDC 2026 promotional artwork, and iOS 27 will include other enhancements such as revamped AirPods settings, quality improvements for Genmoji and Image Playground creations, and more.



MacBook Ultra: 5 Features That Could Justify the Name

Reports and rumors suggest the next MacBook Pro that Apple will release might not be a ‌MacBook Pro‌ at all. It could actually be something altogether new and more exciting – a "MacBook Ultra" – positioned above the Pro as Apple's top-tier laptop, suggesting that the current M5 Pro and M5 Max models will remain on sale when it launches.



In a recent recap, we listed the key features we are expecting in the MacBook Ultra, which is likely to go on sale either later this year or in early 2027. As things stand, the latter time frame is now looking more likely, owing to the global memory chip shortage.



Apple Watch for Diabetes: The Latest on Apple's Plans for Non-Invasive Blood Sugar Monitoring

For many years now, it has been rumored that the Apple Watch will eventually gain non-invasive blood sugar monitoring capabilities, which would enable millions of people with diabetes to track their blood glucose levels without needing to prick their skin with a needle or wear a dedicated continuous glucose monitor.



According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple recently shifted oversight of the project from its platform architecture chief Tim Millet to Zongjian Chen, a senior engineer overseeing advanced technologies within the company. He framed this change as positive news for the project, which has apparently been in development for more than 15 years.



Apple Seeds First iOS 26.6 and iPadOS 26.6 Betas to Developers

Even though WWDC is right around the corner, Apple still has another iOS 26 update in the works to tide us over until iOS 27 is ready for prime time, and that's iOS 26.6, which saw its first beta release this week.



We haven't spotted much new in this update yet other than potentially a new alert that will pop up when you've reached the maximum number of blocked contacts, but with that limit into the thousands, most users won't ever hit the cap.



Ferrari Reveals $640,000 EV Co-Designed by Jony Ive

Despite billions of dollars in investment, the Apple Car never came to fruition, but the just-unveiled Ferrari Luce may offer a glimpse of some things we might have seen had Apple's project panned out.



The $640,000 Luce is Ferrari's first all-electric car, and former Apple design chief Jony Ive and his LoveFrom collective were heavily involved in the design of the vehicle.



First Cases for Apple's Foldable iPhone Surface Online

Foldable smartphones present special challenges for case manufacturers looking to offer protection for the devices while still allowing them to fold and unfold properly, so third-party companies are already hard at work designing options for Apple's upcoming foldable iPhone.



Case makers routinely begin mass producing accessories ahead of a new iPhone announcement, working from dummy units or leaked CAD files to size their molds. Their designs are speculative, but they have historically proven accurate to the millimeter, since accessory makers cannot afford to be left without product on launch day.

Meanwhile, we continue to hear about hiccups as Apple seeks to ramp up toward mass production on the new device, with the latest being that Apple's supply chain is seeing issues with early-stage assembly procedures affecting production yields. This comes after word that issues with hinge reliability were also cropping up. Apple is, however, reportedly still aiming for a release later this year, though supplies may be very limited to start.



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