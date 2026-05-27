First Cases for Apple's Foldable iPhone Surface Online

Accessory maker iFunSmart has begun listing the first protective cases for Apple's upcoming foldable iPhone, corroborating rumors about the device's design.



Case makers routinely begin mass producing accessories ahead of a new iPhone announcement, working from dummy units or leaked CAD files to size their molds. Their designs are speculative, but they have historically proven accurate to the millimeter, since accessory makers cannot afford to be left without product on launch day. Leaker Sonny Dickson shared images of foldable iPhone dummy units in April, providing the kind of reference template that typically circulates among case manufacturers.

The listings, spotted by French Apple site iPhoneSoft, show an unobtrusive rear camera plateau housing two lenses, a slim profile, and a circular cutout for MagSafe-style magnets. iFunSmart describes the cases as offering military-grade drop protection, integrated N52 magnets, a translucent matte finish, and 1.5mm raised camera lips alongside a 1mm raised screen bezel.

The design broadly corroborates the design outlined in rumors and seen on dummy units, suggesting the foldable's exterior is increasingly clear. Only two camera lens cutouts are present, in line with reports that Apple plans to skip the telephoto camera. A cutout for a Camera Control button is also visible, but there is no Action button. The listing depicts a multi-part case with separate snap-on sections rather than a single-piece shell owing to its folding design.



The presence of magnets in the case does not necessarily mean Apple has built MagSafe into the foldable iPhone itself, and there has previously been speculation that the device could lack the feature. The N52 magnets could simply be embedded into the case to attach to external ‌MagSafe‌ accessories such as wireless chargers and car mounts, without aligning with a corresponding magnet array inside the device.

iFunSmart's listings are likely to be among the first of many. Accessory makers typically flood the market with cases in the months ahead of a new iPhone launch, and further variants from competing brands should appear in the run-up to the device's announcement.

Apple is widely expected to launch the device alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ Max in fall 2026. Leaks point to a 5.5-inch external display, a 7.8-inch inner display, a folded thickness of around 9.5mm and a thickness of about to 4.5mm when open, the A20 Pro chip with 12GB of memory, dual 48-megapixel rear cameras, and Touch ID in the side button rather than Face ID. The device is expected to start at around $2,000.