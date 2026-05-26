 Apple Seeds First iOS 26.6 and iPadOS 26.6 Betas to Developers - MacRumors
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Apple Seeds First iOS 26.6 and iPadOS 26.6 Betas to Developers

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Apple today seeded the first betas of upcoming iOS 26.6 and iPadOS 26.6 updates to developers for testing purposes, with the software coming two weeks after Apple released iOS 26.5 and iPadOS 26.5.

iOS 26
Registered developers can download the betas from the Settings app on the iPhone or iPad by going to the General section and selecting Software Update.

With the debut of iOS 27 approaching in early June, Apple is wrapping up work on iOS 26. We are not expecting any major new features in the iOS 26.6 update, and it will likely focus on bug fixes and performance improvements.

Related Roundups: iOS 26, iPadOS 26
Related Forum: iOS 26

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